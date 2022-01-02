Luann de Lesseps' Ex Tom D’Agostino Gets Engaged on Five Year Anniversary of Their Wedding

Getty

The "Real Housewives of New York" star and D'Agostino wed on New Year's Eve 2016, but the marriage would only last seven months -- this is his fourth New Year's with fiancée Danielle Rollins.

Tom D'Agostino really likes New Year's Eve. Or he really likes to stack his celebrations. Not only was the businessman, and former husband of "Real Housewives of New York" star Luann de Lesseps, born on that day, but he's now tied it in with two separate relationships.

De Lesseps and D'Agostino famously tied the knot on New Year's Even 2016, with lots of "Housewives" in attendance -- including Dorinda Medley as a bridesmaid. But that union would only last seven months, with de Lesseps announcing in August 2017 that the pair had agreed to divorce.

Now, though, D'Agostino has again brought love and union to his birthday by getting engaged to his long-time girlfriend Danielle Rollins on New Year's Eve 2021, five years to the day after he and de Lesseps wed.

On January 1st, Rollins shared a snap to her Instagram of her hand over D'Agostino's sporting a stunning sapphire ring with accent diamonds. "Woke up like this," she captioned it, and yes, the ring is on that finger.

Designer Sarah Bray-West, confirmed the engagement, per a report by Us Weekly, by taking to her Instagram Stories with a photo of D'Agostino down on one knee and captioning it, "She said yes!!!"

According to Rollins, this is the fourth New Year's that she and D'Agostino have spent together, suggesting that the pair started dating in the same calendar year that his marriage to de Lesseps ended.

As for de Lesseps, she has dated a couple of men since the split and remains open to the idea of marriage. She's just waiting for the right guy -- though we suspect she might pick a different day.

In regards to D'Agostino's engagement, de Lesseps has not commented. She spent her New Year's "in paradise," per the stunning beach photo she shared to her Instagram on New Year's Day.