Andy Cohen Says This Is His Only Regret from Drunken New Year's on CNN

"I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it."

Andy Cohen had one helluva New Year's Eve, throwing back shots on CNN with Anderson Cooper for a night that dominated headlines the following morning.

Throughout the evening, the two cohosts got more than a little tipsy, with Cohen stealing the show by railing against outgoing New York major Bill de Blasio, commenting on Cooper's bedroom habits and even referring to competitor Ryan Seacrest's "group of losers" behind them as Seacrest filmed "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve."

The next day, Andy admitted he may have had a little bit too much to drink, as he tweeted Saturday, "Um, I was a bit overserved last night" and added on Instagram, "but man did I have fun!"

On Monday, he returned to host his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, where he expressed his one regret about the night.

"The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy. And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it," he explained.

"And it was, it was, I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn't have, and I, I, I felt bad about that," he added. "So that is the only thing. It's the only thing."

When co-host John Hill said the context of his comments was lost in the press, Cohen added, "That's the problem. Yeah. The headlines about Ryan Seacrest are all like I trashed Ryan Seacrest. I'm like, I really, I hope he hears the clip. You know what I mean? Anyway ..."

During the live telecast, around 11:40pm ET, the area behind Cohen and Cooper started to fill with smoke following a performance on Seacrest's show. Cohen was not thrilled. "There's smoke coming from Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us," he cracked, "If you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry."

About 7 minutes later, Journey performed on the ABC show -- and, again, Cohen wasn't impressed.

"Speaking of Journey, I just got doused with confetti by the fake Journey appearing on ABC," he said of the Arnel Pineda-fronted band. "If it's not Steve Perry, it doesn't count! It's not Journey! It's propaganda! That was not Journey. Steve Perry is journey."