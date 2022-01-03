Whoops! Emma Roberts Baby Photo Mistaken For Emma Watson In Harry Potter Reunion Special

Getty

No two Emmas are created alike!

On New Year's Day, an eagle eyed fan took to Twitter to point out one massive mistake in HBO Max's latest reunion special, "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts".

In the nearly 2-hour doc, a photo of a young Emma Watson wearing Minnie Mouse ears was shown when talking about her childhood. The only problem: The image is actually of "Scream 4" star Emma Roberts.

The fan wrote, "GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON," alongside a comparison of the screenshot on the reunion special and a grab of Roberts sharing the same image to her personal Instagram page way back in February 2012.

Instagram users quickly scrolled back on the "American Horror Story" star's feed to the photo in question and started flooding it with new comments poking fun at the streaming giant's faux pas. A fan commented, "Nah, that's Emma Watson," while another wrote, "They're all witches!"

HBO later addressed the mistake in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly," said producers.

The "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts" special became available for streaming on January 1, reuniting Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, who played characters Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, respectively, across the eight films.

Watson, 31, got candid in the reunion and revealed that she had almost departed the role after the pressures of the franchise's popularity had almost become too much to handle. She admitted that during that time in her life she had struggled with loneliness, "The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way," she explained.

"People definitely forget what she took on and how gracefully she did it," Tom Felton added.

The actress also revealed that she had developed a crush on Felton after a tutoring session where the child actors were instructed to draw their interpretation of what they believed God looked like.

"Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard and I just don't know how to say it, but I just fell in love with him," Watson reminisced. She clarified that while she and the Draco Malfoy actor "love each other," the two had never got out of the friend zone.

Felton noted the three-year age gap and explained that the difference had made Watson feel more like a sister. "I was very protective of her. I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day."