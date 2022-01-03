Lamar Odom Weighs in After Tristan Thompson Apologizes to Khloe Kardashian Following Paternity Test

Getty

Thompson apologized to the reality star via his Instagram Stories after it was confirmed he had impregnated Maralee Nichols while he and Khloe were still dating.

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has waded into the conversation after Tristan Thompson apologized to Khloe following a paternity test result confirmed he'd fathered a child with another woman while they were together.

On Monday, paternity results came back confirming that Tristan was, in fact, the father to Maralee Nichols' child. Maralee had filed suit against Thomas, alleging that he was the father of her newborn son. Tristan had requested the paternity test.

Thompson admitted in court documents that the two had sex on his birthday in March 2021, describing it as a "hook up." Khloe and Tristan broke up for the final time in June 2021. It is not clear if she was aware of his dalliance with Maralee during their relationship.

Instagram

In response to the results, Tristan took to his Instagram Stories to both acknowledge the results and his commitment to his newborn son, as well as apologize to those he's "hurt or disappointed," citing Khloe by name.

He and Khloe share daughter True, but their entire relationship was soured by his continuing issues with infidelity, culminating in what would at the very least be considered inappropriate behavior with Kylie Jenner's one-time BFF Jordyn Woods.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," Tristan wrote as part of his statement. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," he continued. "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

While Khloe has not responded publicly to any of the developments in the lawsuit, Lamar commented on a Facebook post about Tristan's apology, per E! News. In it, he reportedly acknowledged that he and Khloe are not on speaking terms at this time.

"I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends," wrote Lamar, according to E!. "She is a good person and deserves the world."

As part of his statement following the paternity test results, Tristan also spoke more generally about the results and his intentions.