RHOSLC Stars Speculate Meredith Marks and Mary Cosby Could Have Gotten Jen Shah Arrested

Marks reacts to her costars' comments on social media as the latest episode airs -- while Shah's mom reveals she cashed out her retirement fund to help pay for Jen's legal fees.

On Sunday's new episode, fans got a peek into how the reality star is paying for her defense after she pled not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges in April. Shah stands accused of generating and selling "lead lists" of innocent people who could be targeted as part of a telemarketing scam for almost a decade.

The new hour also showed two of her costars -- Whitney Rose and Heather Gay -- speculating over Shah's arrest and whether one or more of their cast members had anything to do with Jen getting nabbed by the FBI.

As the two met up to prepare for a party for Rose, they talked about Mary Cosby previously proclaiming, about Shah, "See what happens when you mess with my church, you wind up in jail." That comment made them think Mary had something to do with Jen's indictment.

"That's what it frickin' sounds like, right?" said Whitney. "Either she really is God or she knew something. She wasn't on the bus that day with us."

The two also thought it was suspicious that neither Meredith Marks nor Mary decided to drive with them on the bus to Vail, Colorado the morning Jen was arrested.

"It's not crazy that Mary might have something to do with Jen's arrest," Gay said in a confessional. "There's no way she's over all of the horrible things they went through last year, Jen mocking her marriage, being relentless on social media. It wouldn't surprise me if Mary still had residual anger."

As they wondered how Mary could have known something shady was going on with Jen, Meredith was brought up again. "Meredith and Mary are tight. Meredith has Mary's back and those two are in cahoots completely," said Heather, before Whitney brought up Marks hiring a private investigator to look into "threatening" messages her son, Brooks Marks, started receiving after Season 1 aired. Marks has claimed her PI felt it was "very, very likely" the messages came from Shah, though a burner phone had been used.

"If you go on this theory that Meredith perhaps knew something -- she hired a private investigator -- what if the private investigator came across something and Meredith had some sort of suspicion or knew something was going to go down and she told Mary," speculated Whitney. "And that's why Meredith and Mary were not on the bus with us."

Though the theorizing over Meredith and Mary's involvement will continue as the season goes on, Marks addressed her costar's comments on Twitter as the episode aired.

"While I appreciate the notion that you think that I have the power to influence a decade long FBI investigation — I had a cyber specialist investigate threatening texts sent to my son and Heather. I shared the info with H every step of the way," she wrote. "A specific person wasn't investigated, the threats were. I doubt that a cyber specialist would be able to break into a decade long federal investigation."

Shah, meanwhile, was seen having a heart-to-heart with her mother Charlene during the new hour as well.

"My mom's definitely been my rock since the arrest happened and I need some support," said Jen. "I need to feel that love from people that believe in me. My mom believes in me, she knows me and she knows this isn't me."

Shah's mother made it clear she has no doubts about her daughter's innocence. "I believe in you and I know you're innocent and everything, it'll all come out," she said, as Jen started to detail the rising costs of defense in her case.

"Right now we have a team of 3 attorneys. They're extremely expensive," she said, claiming they had a $2 million retainer and how her lavish lifestyle may have to take the backseat for a bit. "Where do we get the two million dollars from? I feel so bad because it affects the entire family. It's a hard pill for me to swallow ... to scale back, to downsize. I keep hoping for some miracle to happen that this will all go away, but it's not going away."

As her mother said she'd be there to support Jen every step of the way, Shah revealed that her mom cashed out her retirement accounts and put up properties for sale to help pay for everything.

"This was not supposed to happen to me. I'm supposed to be the one who takes care of everybody and I need so much help and support now," said Jen. "It made me cry when you were like, I'm gonna cash out my retirement accounts, I'm going to give you this money and cash and put up these properties."

"You are innocent and I'm going to do whatever I can," her mom replied. "I'll tell you what, how can I enjoy life if things don't go right for you. I'm going to do whatever I can and it's not much."

Jen revealed the money she got from her mother amounted to "right under a million dollars," and while she said felt "so guilty" taking it, her mom simply joked, "You guys just better have a bedroom for me, in case I need that."