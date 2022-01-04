Abigail Breslin Responds to Being Called 'Pathetic Loser' For Wearing Mask ... After Her Dad Died of Covid

Getty

The actress' dad passed away in February after contracting Covid-19.

Abigail Breslin hit back at an Instagram user who made fun of her for wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the 25-year-old actress -- whose father, Michael Breslin, passed away last February after contracting Covid-19 -- took to Instagram to share a screenshot of her exchange with a troll that seemingly took place in the comments section of one of her posts.

After the commenter called Breslin a "pathetic loser" for wearing a face covering, the "Little Miss Sunshine" star slammed the user, noting that her father contracted Covid -- and ultimately died.

"Who's the pathetic loser wearing a mask?" the Instagram user wrote, to which Breslin replied, "That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid."

"You can kindly go f--- off now," she added.

It's unclear which photo the troll commented on. However, earlier on Monday, Breslin shared a photo of herself while on a rollercoaster in Las Vegas. In the shot, the "Scream Queens" star was the only person wearing a face mask.

The two posts come just a little over a week after Breslin shared a statement in which she spoke about grieving during the holidays as she celebrated her first Christmas without her dad.

"Merry Christmas eve everyone! I'm not gonna lie. This one is a weird one for me. My first holiday season sans my dada," Breslin began in her message, which she posted on Instagram on Christmas Eve. "I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend… I'm truly blessed. But it's hard to know I can't call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse (lol)."

"Some days are harder than others ... grief is a tricky little monster," she continued. "I wish there was an expiration date to missing someone ... but I had almost 25 great years of having an awesome dad and I feel as though I know what he'd be saying right now. I think [it would] be somewhere along the lines of 'why ya crying kid? I'm fiiiiiiine. Don't worry about me! Love you, pretty.'"

The "Zombieland" star went on to share a message to others who may also be "missing someone" during the holiday season. "I see you, I hear you and you're not alone," she wrote, before concluding her post, "Nonetheless, I'm going to heavily cherish those who are here and hug them harder than ever," she added. "Merry christmas to all… and to all, a good night."

In early February 2021, Breslin shared that her father had been placed on a ventilator after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Hi guys. Unfortunately, this post isn't one I ever thought I would have to make. I'm asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy, Michael who tested positive for COVID-19 and this morning had to be placed on a ventilator," she wrote at the time.

"We are continuing to stay positive and know he's under great care," she continued. "I'm extremely thankful for the nurses and doctors who are working hard to make sure he fights this virus."

"I have faith that things will turn around at any moment, but in the meantime, please continue to wear your masks and follow COVID protocol," she added.

Unfortunately, a few weeks later, the "Stillwater" actress revealed the sad news that her father had died. Breslin posted a heartbreaking tribute to her dad on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of her dad as well as shots of them together.

"Hard to write this. Harder than I thought.. I'm in shock and devastation," she captioned the post."At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short. I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received."

See her full tribute to her father, below.