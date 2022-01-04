Gal Gadot Addresses THAT Imagine Video Again

Getty

"Sometimes you don't hit the bull's-eye, right?"

Gal Gadot recently commented on the now notorious "Imagine" video she released with the help of her celebrity friends during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a feature article with Instyle Magazine, the "Wonder Woman" star admitted the cover was a bad idea.

The video included cameos from celebrities such as Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Jr., Pedro Pascal, Chris O’Dowd, Dawn O’Porter, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo, and Maya Rudolph who banded together to cover John Lennon’s iconic hit in an effort to lift spirits.

Despite their best efforts, the cover was quickly branded as tone deaf throughout social media.

"And with the whole 'Imagine' controversy, it's funny. I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.' The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed," Gadot confessed.

She continued her sentiments, "But [the video] was premature. It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don't hit the bull's-eye, right? I felt like I wanted to take the air out of it, so that [event] was a delightful opportunity to do that."

Back in October of 2020, Gadot reacted to the intense backlash she had received from the video during an interview with Vanity Fair.

Although she didn’t apologize for her viral blunder at the time, she explained her intentions behind the "Imagine" cover.

"Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it's just not the right good deed," she told the publication. "I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world."

She added that Wiig, who she called "the mayor of Hollywood," helped her recruit more stars for the video.