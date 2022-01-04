Jamie Lynn Spears Shares 'Atrocious and Unacceptable' Social Media Threats Amid Britney Family Feud

Instagram

After Spears exposed the horrific DMs, she says the person who sent them reached out to apologize.

While Jamie Lynn Spears says she's used to getting hate online, she took a stand against one of her critics on Monday, after they seriously crossed the line in her DMs.

The former Nickelodeon star and sister of Britney Spears took to her Instagram Story this week to share one especially horrific message she received, one in which she was called a "white trash bitch" before the author said both of her daughters should be sexually assaulted.

Posting a screen shot of the message, fans also saw she responded by writing, "That's awful."

In text accompanying the grab, she wrote, "I've gotten beyond [used] to receiving the love and the hate of strangers, since before I ever even had a choice at the age of like 8, so growing up I had to learn to not acknowledge the hate, and to rise above the evil and NEVER give negativity the attention is so desperately wants."

"But this is one of ones I can't just brush off," she continued. "You may not love me, and that's fine, but THIS shouldn't be tolerated under any circumstances, much less about innocent underage children."

"I know I am blessed beyond measure, and I have so much to be thankful for ... I can't complain when there are so much more important things to focus on in today's world, so let's all do one kind thing for someone else today, and just maybe this negativity will bring along something positive to someone who needs it," she concluded.

Spears then posted a series of places her followers could donate to, including BlackWomen's Blueprint and Mutual Aid Louisiana, urging them to do good instead of focus on the negative.

On Tuesday morning, Spears shared an update with her followers -- claiming the author of the vile message had since apologized to her for their comments.

"The person who sent those comments actually reached out and apologized for how uncalled for it was," said Spears. "Don't get me wrong, I still find the comments completely atrocious and unacceptable."

"But, perhaps, by taking that moment and trying to turn a negative into a positive, I think it could have pointed out something to them and maybe changed them to where they will no longer bully or shame or be hateful to anybody else and that's the only change that we can make," she added.

"It's important to remember that fighting negative with negative will never win anything, so coming from a positive place instead of spreading more bullying or more hate is the only way we're ever gonna make a difference," she concluded. "Just remember that."

Jamie Lynn has been a lightning rod for controversy amid her sister Britney's conservatorship saga. Britney herself spoke out against Jamie Lynn back in July 2021, calling her out for performing a medley of Brit's biggest hits during a tribute at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes. My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!" said Britney at the time. "This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try."