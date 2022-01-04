Joy Behar Doesn't Think Kardashians Have Been 'Keeping Up with the Therapy' After Tristan Mess

ABC/Getty

"This kind of repeat performance with men that cheat on you, you have to start looking inward, at that point," added Sunny Hostin.

While Joy Behar admitted she has a hard time "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she suggested the women see a therapist ASAP after Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with another woman while he was with Khloe Kardashian.

On Monday, paternity results came back confirming that Tristan was, in fact, the father to Maralee Nichols' child. Maralee had filed suit against Thomas, alleging that he was the father of her newborn son. Tristan had requested the paternity test. Thompson admitted in court documents that the two had sex on his birthday in March 2021, describing it as a "hook up." Khloe and Tristan broke up for the final time in June 2021. It is not clear if she was aware of his dalliance with Maralee during their relationship.

On Tuesday's episode of "The View," the women chimed in on the scandal during Hot Topics.

"First, what I want to say is I feel sorry for Khloe. I feel like she has made some difficult decisions in the men she's chosen to love, that's not her fault, we love who we love," began guest cohost Yvette Nicole Brown.

"I feel bad for [Jordyn Woods], the little girl that got in trouble when Tristan did what he did with her. I think the common denominator is Tristan," she added. "This might get me in trouble, but I'm okay with a little trouble. I feel like we gotta throw a little shade at the people sleeping with the men that are in the relationships. If you want to have love in your life, you shouldn't step into anybody else's love situation. Everybody knew Khloe was with Tristan. Whatever you thought about Tristan, let her try to find her love."

Sunny Hostin then brought up how Tristan got ex Jordan Craig pregnant right around the time he and Khloe started dating. Believing there was overlap between the two relationships, Hostin added, "You lost them how you caught them." For what it's worth, Khloe has said in the past that Tristan showed her proof that relationship was over before they even met -- but later learned that was "NOT in fact the truth."

"He obviously doesn't have the maturity, he doesn't have the same beliefs in loyalty as Khloe does. I do feel terrible for her," added Hostin. "She does seem to be making poor choices when it comes to men. Let's face it, I think we’ve all been there, I've been there. But this kind of repeat performance with men that cheat on you, you have to start looking inward, at that point."

Ana Navarro joked the situation felt like "an Armenian telenovela" playing out in front of their very eyes, before calling out a "pattern of behavior" for the Kardashian family.

"They are so smart about their brand and their business. These women have turned asses into assets. And yet they keep — you know they're beautiful, they're rich, they're famous, they have wonderful friends, they've got a very close-knit family," she continued. "Why do they keep going with these losers who are cheating on them all the time?"

"To this Tristan guy I just have one thing to say: Condom!" Navarro then exclaimed, while Hostin suggested getting a vasectomy.

Behar brought the conversation to a close by piggybacking on Navarro's comment. "To that point, Ana, these are psychological issues," said Joy. "I don't think the Kardashians are 'keeping up with the' therapy. That’s the problem."

As part of his confession, Thompson apologized to Khloe directly. "Khloe, you don't deserve this," he said in his statement. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," he continued. "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."