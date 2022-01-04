Meghan King Hits Back at Critic Saying She Needs to 'Get Off Social Media' Following Cuffe Owens Split

Getty

The "RHOC" alum and Owens split after just two months of marriage.

Meghan King isn't here for people criticizing her social media habits following her recent breakup from Cuffe Owens.

On Monday, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum hit back at an Instagram user who said she needs to "get off social media" in the wake of her split from Owens.

King, 37, shared an Instagram reel video of herself doing yoga with her 5-year-old daughter and one of her 3-year-old twin boys.

"Warrior your way through your first day back to real life in 2022," she captioned the clip. "It's gonna be OK. We will do this even if we look or feel silly at times and even if the world is watching. We are I. This together. I love you."

While many fans shared their support for the Bravo alum in the comments section, others suggested that King take a break from social media following her breakup from Owens, 42.

"So many people made so many mean comments towards you. In 2022, work on being KIND folks," a person commented, per Us Weekly. "We are all doing our best to figure this thing called life out. Wishing you and your family all the best Meghan."

However, in reply, a critic wrote, "Except she is trying to figure out for likes ... she needs to heal and get off social media."

King then chimed in and clapped back at the user, writing, "How about I decide what's good for me and you follow along or don't?"

King's post came exactly a week after she confirmed the news that she and Owens had split after two months of marriage.

"I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows -- and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

"I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams."

The Bravo alum concluded, "At the time I ask for your grave and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."

King wed Owens, who is President Joe Biden's nephew, on October 11 in an intimate ceremony attended by the President and First Lady Jill Biden.

"We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," King told Brides magazine, in an interview published the day of the wedding. "By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks."

"Our wedding was about two things for us," she continued. "Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family -- each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That's it."

King and Owens married after just three weeks of dating. The former couple went Instagram official two weeks prior to their nuptials, which marked King's third time down the aisle.

The reality star was married to Jim Edmonds from 2014 to 2019. The two -- who share daughter Aspen, 5, and 3-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes -- split following Edmonds' alleged infidelity.