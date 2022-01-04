Rapper J $tash Kills Girlfriend in Front of Her Three Children, Then Himself: Police

Getty

One of her young sons made the 911 call.

Florida rapper J $tash and his girlfriend have been killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Los Angeles, according to police.

LA Country Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened at a home on Pentland Street in Temple City on New Year's Day; they believe the 28-year-old shot his 27-year-old girlfriend dead in front of her three children, before turning the gun on himself.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call from inside the home shortly before 7:15 AM that morning, made by one of the children.

Arriving on the scene, officers were met by the three children, all boys, fleeing from the home.

"They ran out to the deputies and were whisked to safety," Lt. Derrick Alfred told the Daily News. "They were not injured – physically, at least."

Inside the home they found a Hispanic female, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, and a Black male also deceased, from a single apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

A spokesman confirmed to People the suspect was Justin Joseph — AKA J $tash.

The three children, ranging in age from 5-11, were taken from the scene, unharmed. All three lived in the home with their mother; they are not believed to be related to Joseph.

A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

"Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it's a murder-suicide," Lt. Alfred told KTLA.

He said the pair had been dating for about a year. Lt. Alfred did not know whether the 9-1-1 call was made before or after the shooting.

While the female victim has not been formally identified, multiple outlets are reporting it was California State alum and mother of three Jeanette Gallegos.

While the Lieutenant told the Daily News "So far, it does not look like the man had a criminal record," Joseph did have previous run ins with the law.

In October of 2014, the NY Daily News reported the rapper had turned himself in to police in Brooklyn after allegedly beating unconscious his girlfriend at the time, Danielle Phaeton, and sending her threatening texts.

"A person I thought and believed I could trust, whom I gave my love/time/energy to brutally punched me in my face repeatedly with his fists while I became slowly unconscious covered in blood in his Brooklyn apartment bed," she wrote at the time in a since-deleted Tumblr post, along with pictures of her battered face.

She claimed that Joseph had boarded a flight to Japan, texting her with threats to "destroy me even more than he already did."

"Do not interpret this as a cry for help this is honestly a decision to speak up against domestic violence for those who cant due to the manipulative acts our abusers inflict on us to never speak up and for those who didn't survive because of brutal domestic violence," she wrote. "I will not allow myself to sit in the shadows of darkness and disrespect myself for not taking a stand. I am speaking out for all my women!"

Joseph denied the allegations in an Instagram post at the time, claiming his ex was making "slanderous accusations" because he broke up with her.

Joseph had faced charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and assault, but the charges were ultimately dropped, according to reports.

The "Nuthin" rapper, who was previously signed to Rich The Kid's record label, also admitted selling drugs in his youth on his website.

A GoFundMe set up by Gallegos' sister Erika Chavez described her as "the sweetest most caring person, always there for everyone who needed her."