Vicki Gunvalson Reacts After Ex-Fiancé Steve Lodge Gets Engaged 3 Months After Split

Getty

"He's a fame whore and is all about staying relevant."

Vicki Gunvalson is sharing her thoughts after her ex-fiancé Steve Lodge revealed he's engaged to another woman, only three months following their split.

"He's a fame whore and is all about staying relevant," Gunvalson said, adding that she's in "no rush to start dating" at the moment. "I've gone out with some friends, but have no desire to do what he’s doing. Marriage is a sacred thing."

The 59-year-old reality star also shared a lengthy statement with Celebuzz, in which she threw tons of shade at Lodge, 63. "As everyone is asking me for my comment on the fast 'engagement' that was personally fed to the press by his own vain, self-obsessed, craving for the spotlight, excessive admiration and attention… seems to have hit the wires."

"I'm not sure why this is even news as this person was in my life for almost 6 years but he was and is NOT a celebrity or known to anyone prior to dating me," she continued, adding, "Good news is my future is bright and I am moving on with my life in a positive manner."

Gunvalson went on to explain that she's not letting the news affect her, sharing that she's "living my best life" in her vacation home in Puerto Vallarta and "enjoying every minute of it."

"I'm not bitter, or wallowing in a corner and would never allow this news to affect my life," she said. "I am a strong woman who owns 2 homes, a successful business at Coto Insurance and will certainly not let this NON news worthy information affect me. I consider myself fortunate to no longer have to deal with this person's narcissistic personality."

The Bravo alum added that she has "faith" that she'll find an "honorable, successful, God fearing man" to be her "life partner." She continued, "While marriage may, or may not be in my future, I will continue to surround myself with quality people who have my best interests in mind."

"As relationship research shows, it takes at least 18 months to really get to know someone. This marks this person's 7th engagement," Gunvalson said, throwing one last jab at Lodge.

She concluded her statement by thanking her fans for their "continued support and love." Gunvalson said, "Everyone join me in celebrating new beginnings in this New Year and let's whoop it Up!"

Meanwhile, Lodge opened up to Us Weekly about his engagement, saying he "can't wait" to marry Carlson. The businessman added that he's "head over heels in love" with Carlson, whom he described as a "beautiful person, inside and out."

"We have incredible chemistry, we're very compatible, emotionally connected and have mutual respect for each other," explained Lodge. "We are equally yoked and look forward to happiness."

In a statement to PEOPLE, who first reported the news of his engagement, the former California gubernatorial hopeful said he popped the question on December 20, and shared that the couple plan on getting married in April 2022.

The proposal came three months after it was reported that Gunvalson and Lodge had called off their two-year engagement in September. Gunvalson confirmed the split on Instagram at the time.

"It's taken me a day to be able to make a statement after the press started writing about Steve and I," she wrote. "Yes, the rumors are true. The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on."

"There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions," Gunvalson continued. "I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me."

"I gave it my all, but sometimes the 'ALL' isn't enough," she added.

The former couple got engaged in April 2019 after nearly three years of dating. She was previously married to Michael J. Wolfsmith from 1982 to 1991. The two share children Michael Wolfsmith and Briana Culberson. She went on to marry Donn Gunvalson in 1994 and founded Coto Insurance and Financial Services. They split in 2014.