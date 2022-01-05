Beavis and Butt-Head Are Middle-Aged Morons in Mike Judge's Teaser Image for Upcoming Paramount+ Movie

Everett Collection

Creator Mike Judge teased the upcoming original movie with rather startling new character designs on his Twitter feed.

It's been a decade since "Beavis and Butt-Head" last graced the small screen, and if creator Mike Judge's sketches are anything to go by, the 2010s hit them much harder than the rest of us.

It was back in 2011 that MTV revived the '90s idiots for a single-season revival, but the rock-and-roll duo never seems to be too far from Judge's mind. He's described them as the creation he's most proud of and has said that he's constantly thinking of ways to bring them back, so long as they can be authentic and relevant.

Originally airing on MTV from 1992 to 1997, Beavis and Butt-Head became pop culture icons, spawning a major motion picture in 1996. Their special brand of simplistic idiocy was the perfect antidote for the music video generation (they spent half of their episodes making fun of the latest videos).

Following the success of "South Park" in delivering feature-length movies to Paramount's streaming platform, it's not a huge surprise that other intellectual properties have been explored. But what fans might not have expected is that there might be yet another parallel to the two properties.

One of the most remarkable things about the latest two "South Park" films is that they largely featured adult versions of the kids, taking place in a post-COVID future where things have advanced in very unexpected ways for Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny.

Well, on January 4, Judge tweeted out an image that could either be a big joke for long-time fans of Beavis and Butt-Head, or an actual teaser of what's to come. If you thought middle-aged "South Park" kids was jarring, you've seen nothing yet.

Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022 @MikeJudge

Teasing the upcoming movie project, Judge would only say it was coming "soon." He then added, "They need some time to get back in shape." That could mean that they'll be the same timeless teens a generation grew to love (and their parents hated) by the time the film premieres, or maybe they'll be ... this.

They look about the age they'd be had they aged normally from their 1992 premiere when they were teenagers, so maybe Judge will be offering fans a bit of both for his movie project?

There's already been talk of a full series revival, which appears to be more in line with the original, though updated for the modern era. Back in July, Comedy Central announced that it had offered a two-season commitment to the duo -- it's unclear if this deal impacts that one, or simply complements it.

According to the network, its revival will take place in "a whole new Gen Z world" far from the '90s culture in which they became famous. The series -- which promises to be packed with "meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans."

"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again," creator Mike Judge said of their return. Judge will write, producer and voice both of the characters for the revival.