Lily Collins Tried to Take Princess Diana's Flowers and Threw Toy at Prince Charles' Head as a Kid

Getty

“I guess I had a tendency to do naughty things as a two year old."

Lily Collins recently reflected on her mischievous actions at Buckingham Palace with the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles as a toddler growing up as the daughter of music legend Phil Collins.

During an appearance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" on Tuesday, the "Emily in Paris" actress admitted that she remembered not quite being on her best behavior while visiting the royal palace as a young girl.

The 32-year-old had been accompanied by her parents Phil Collins and Jill Travelman to visit the Prince and Princess of Wales for a Prince’s Trust event in the early '90s.

Corden pulled up a photo of the "Mirror Mirror" actress as a toddler in her mother's arms interacting with the late Princess while her father smiled in the background and asked Collins if she remembered the series of events leading up to the photo.

The Late Late Show With James Corden/ Youtube

"I have been told that this is what happened," Lily shared. "I'm giving Diana flowers and the second she went to take them, I then tried to pull them back. So, as you can imagine, all the air was sucked out of the room. But then again, I was wearing a cute dress, so who's going to really punish me?"

Collins laughed and sheepishly admitted to a separate incident she had with Prince Charles.

"I was also told that when I was younger, I was playing with some toys with Prince Charles and I proceeded to throw something at him, like, throw a toy telephone at his head, which again, all the air was sucked out of the room," she recalled.

"And you threw a toy at Prince Charles’ head?” Corden asked incredulously, "How old were you?"

Collins grinned, "I just went along for the ride, and I guess I had a tendency to do naughty things as a two year old."