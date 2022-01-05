Tami Roman's Husband Reggie Youngblood Crashes Real World House to Confront David

Paramount+

"The disrespect is real," exclaimed Reggie as he stormed the house looking for David Edwards.

Tami Roman called for backup after a Black Lives Matter conversation with her "Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles" costar David Edwards went off the rails.

When the new hour started, Roman was still seething over David's comments the previous episode ICYMI, the whole house was talking about the BLM movement, with a passionate Tami explaining why it was so important to support while Edwards appeared apathetic about the whole thing. He felt throwing support behind the cause was "what the political system wants," while "corporations are having a f---ing field day" amid the chaos. He also felt it wasn't fair to "paint the whole world with a broad brush," when it comes to systemic racism and implicit bias.

"You gotta stand for something or you're gonna fall for anything," Tami said of David at the top of the new episode. "What's happening in this country is Black people are still considered less than and at this point, I feel like you're not understanding because you don't want to."

Before the two sat down together to talk about the conversation one-on-one, he said in a confessional that he felt Tami "was too much" and added he hoped to avoid "topics of division." When the two regrouped, Roman made her feelings heard.

"You're a Black man. You're supposed to speak to the plight of the Black man and your ass starts talking about a corporation?" she began. "Black men are the ones being targeted, being killed. I would have liked for you to address that from a Black man's perspective."

For David, however, he felt the Black community needed to come together to stop Black-on-Black crime first, before being concerned about everyone else. Tami, meanwhile, said she believed Black-on-Black crime could be a symptom of systemic racism.

"Black-on-Black crime, that exists. There's also white-on-white crime. That's what happened with Black Lives Matter, we unified to say this is what's happening to us. Now we're addressing people outside of our community that are trying to keep us at the bottom," she explained to him. "If we had a level playing field, who's to say that any of that stuff would be going on. What I'm speaking to is systematic racism that keeps us from elevating. And because of that level of racism, we're being killed off."

David still felt the topic was too "heavy." He added, "Sometimes I go, 'I don't even give a f---.' All human beings are crazy ... it's a lot, I just stay in my lane." That left Tami shaking her head in disappointment, before venting in a confessional.

"Our Black men are being killed, they're being disrespected, challenged. So when you're asked about the Black Lives Matter movement and what that could mean for our culture as a whole and you say it's about mother f---ing Wal-Mart?" she exclaimed. "We can't start talking about corporations until we cover the ground floor."

Roman went on to call David's mentality "part of the problem, not holding people accountable" -- while he countered that he "cannot care about s--- I cannot control." He added, "The game is the f---ing game. The people that make the rules, are the motherf---ers who make the rules. Now you play within the rules and learn how to play the game."

"So, be a good slave. That's a slave mentality," she shot back, before telling him to "keep picking cotton." Roman told him that "fighting for change is what we should all be doing," before he got heated over the slavery comments.

"You said I have a slave mentality? Sitting here with a motherf---ing wig on. I think your wig is possessed," he began to fume, as they made their way downstairs to the living room, where their costars were congregated.

"You're an idiot," she told him in front of everyone. "And it's unfortunate because there's going to be a lot of young brothers watching this where you could be an example for, but you're too busy talking about playing within the rules. That's sad as f---. If you want to have a dialogue with me ... then let's have a conversation. When your daughter has a son and you're not fighting in this moment for that child, this is what makes it sad. Heard it?"

David, who has made it clear he didn't want anyone bringing up his family multiple times this season, then told Tami to "Shut your bald-headed ass up." With that, she said David was "showing all of us that he's the same David from '93," when he was kicked out of the house following an altercation in which he forcefully pulled a blanket off a half-naked Tami.

"The bitch is heated now! I'll snatch that motherf---ing wig faster than that f---ing blanket!" exclaimed David, who said in a confessional he didn't believe every white person was "the f---ing devil." He added, "Let's stop the blame game and as a people, let's get our shit together and then let's holler Black Lives Matter."

As Tami continued to talk to her other housemates, David began talking to someone on the phone -- making repeated jabs about Tami's wigs, wanting to snatch it and talking about how happy he was that his daughter had her natural, "real" hair. Annoyed with his phone antics, she told him, "Would you like to have a conversation with my husband?" -- before she called Reggie Youngblood up herself.

"You want to do all this type of stuff? Have this conversation with another man," she said in a confessional, before telling her other half that he "might have to come to this house" because David was "talking s---." He, without hesitation, said he was coming over.

As Jon Brennan hilariously told Tami to make sure Reggie knew she wasn't talking about him, one of the show's executive producers pulled David aside, told him they weren't going to "have any fights" and took him for a walk away from the home. As David and the EP spoke at the beach, David slammed Tami as he revealed he was on the phone with his daughter's mother.

"My daughter's mama does not want me portrayed in a certain f---ing light or having that bitch run over me like she did last time I was in the house," he said. "All the women in my house want to kick her f---ing ass. The bitch needs to calm the f--- down bro."

Meanwhile, Reggie showed up to the Venice Beach home heated as hell, asking whether David "put his hands on" Tami. She told him that he hadn't, but that didn't stop his fierce determination to find David inside the house. He ran around the entire home looking for his wife's roommate, getting frustrated the cameras were following him around and telling them he wasn't there "for no TV."

Though David was nowhere to be found, Reggie refused to leave. "I'm not leaving here. This has been an ongoing thing and building up since you've been here. I'm just gonna check it," he told Tami, as she said he couldn't just wait around for David to return.

"I don't give a f--- about this. This is real. The disrespect real," he told her, "You know how I rock. Anybody want me to leave, make me leave." Tami, however, warned him that a confrontation could lead to police being called, something she did not want to happen given recent events. He still refused to go, until being told by production that David was being held away from the house until he left. With that, Reggie finally took off.

"My husband has a right to defend me and make a person respect me," Tami then said to her housemates after. "We don't gotta agree on everything, but we don't have to be disrespectful. That's why I called my husband, just to understand to you guys why I called him."

In a confessional, Irene Berrera-Kearns said she didn't think Tami should have called him in the first place, while Beth Stolarczyk said "this didn't have to happen" and added she didn't "want to see David get physically hurt." Beth S. also wondered how they should proceed, as they still had two more days in the house with David, who had yet to return.

"I think the road that we took the first time, where he voted him out of the house, maybe there was another way to handle that," said Tami. "I'm not gonna say that's the way to handle this. He's here, we're all here."

In a confessional, he added, "To me, I have more to lose than all those motherf---ers put together. I didn't appreciate how Tami came after me like that and my character. I felt like I was being set up and I didn't appreciate it."

The episode ended with him walking back in the house, with a "To be continued" slate.