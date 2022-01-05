Whoopi Goldberg Calls Into The View with Covid Update After Testing Positive for Omicron

Getty

The View moderator credited her lack of symptoms to her triple vaccinated status.

Whoopi Goldberg phoned into Wednesday's episode of "The View" to give fans an update on her quarantine after she tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The 66-year-old talk show host is expected to resume her role as moderator on Monday and revealed to her co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and guest co-host Yvette Nicole Brown that she had missed the December 15 and 16 episodes of the show because she had come in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

After getting tested herself, Goldberg discovered that she had contracted the virus.

Due to a spike in cases, all co-hosts are tuning into the show remotely, however "The View" provides camera crews to make the transition smoother.

"They sent people to test me and it was like, We're not sending [crews] to your house because you have Corona," Goldberg revealed. Although the show's protocols may not be "convenient," she admitted that "the truth is they're really important."

"While the vaccine doesn't stop [COVID] it's not happening at the same rate as it was happening when people were dying." She added, "Unless everybody gets vaccinated this is what we're going to be facing for the next little while."

Behar asked the "Sister Act" star if she was worried about her diagnosis after a pneumonia scare Goldberg had a couple years ago and the moderator confessed that she wasn't anxious about any medical possibilities as her "body is going to do what it's going to do."

Despite the fact the different protocols the CDC and the ABC network have in place can be "inconvenient", Goldberg confessed that she "can't complain. I live in a very nice house and of course my fam is here."

She then reassured viewers that she was isolated as her family members were in different areas of the house but admitted that "every now and then I just want to kick the doors open."

"That's what I do, I peep the door open a little bit and then someone comes out out nowhere and [says] 'close the door!'" she laughed.

Whoopi concluded, "It could have been much much worse and it wasn't and I'm lucky and I’m really really glad that everyone is testing negative. I'm the only one who's still positive."