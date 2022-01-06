Gordon Ramsay Facetime Crashed Daughter's Date to Terrorize Her 'Pathetic' Boyfriend

Getty

We're hard pressed right now to think of anything more terrifying than Gordon Ramsay Facetiming you while you're in the middle of a date with his daughter. We're not surprised, but so uncomfortable by proxy.

The "Hell's Kitchen" star shared the delightful anecdote of how he properly traumatized a young man during his appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Wednesday, where he opened up about the little prank, saying he's so "naughty sometimes."

UK fans of the celebrity chef and reality star are all too familiar with the softer side of Ramsay, as he's often presented as more of a sweetheart teddy bear on his various programs across the pond. Stateside, while fans have seen some of that, they're far more likely to associate him with screaming obscenities across a kitchen.

Everyone, however, knows how effective he is at delivering in that terrifyingly aggressive manner, so we can only imagine how both his daughter and her date felt when he surprised them both with his call.

According to Ramsay, the young man was someone her daughter had previously dated and broken up with, which could have something to do with Ramsay's feelings about him. Saying that he liked him well enough at first, he ultimately decided the guy was "a bit wet."

"You want a man to date your daughter, and he was just a little bit pathetic," Ramsay said. At least he admitted that what he did was "something really bad" -- because it was.

It was his older daughter, 23-year-old Megan, who was going on the date, so Ramsay convinced her younger sister Tilly to give him the guy's number, telling her, "If anything's wrong I need his number on my phone."

Tilly was even reluctant to give it to him, telling him not to do anything, so of course something is exactly what Ramsay did. "when they were having dinner together and I FaceTimed him," he shared, saying that Megan's date was "shaking" when he answered.

Before Megan could cut the call, Ramsay told the guy, "It's me, not your future father-in-law, you little s---."

We're not sure if the guy has changed his number yet, but it might not be a bad idea. And you can bet Tilly will never share a guy's number with her dad again. One of the things Ramsay told Clarkson he wanted was to make sure his daughters are looked after, and to make sure they "look after each other."