Ashley Graham Gives Birth to Twins at Home with Justin Ervin

It's a party of five for Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin.

The 34-year-old model welcomed twins on Friday, January 7, with Graham announcing the news on her Instagram Stories.

"Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy," Graham wrote. "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

Ervin shared his wife's note as well, adding, "I love you, @ashleygraham. Thank You, Jesus for our supernatural birth!" He also thanked fans for their "prayers and support."

The two haven't yet revealed the babies' names, but the newborn boys join older, 23-month-old brother Isaac Menelik Giovanni.

Graham has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing the two were once again expecting in July 2021. Shortly after, in September, she confirmed that the couple wasn't just expecting one baby -- but twins.

"Are you serious? We're gonna have three boys?" Graham exclaimed at the time.

She also hasn't been shy about sharing photos of her growing baby bump throughout the process, posting nude selfie after nude selfie celebrating her pregnancy journey. Her most recent post actually came just the day before she gave birth, as Graham commented on the babies' "extended stay" alongside a bottomless picture.