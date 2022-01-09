Alec Baldwin Calls Reports He's Not Cooperating with Rust Investigation 'A Lie' and 'Bulls---'

Instagram

Authorities in New Mexico reportedly got a search warrant for Baldwin's phone three weeks ago, and he insists he is "one thousand percent going to comply."

Alec Baldwin is clearly getting frustrated with reports in the media, and on social media, that he is not fully cooperating with the investigation into the tragic shooting on the set of his film "Rust" that cost the life of Halyna Hutchins and injured the film's director.

With a nearly five minute video uploaded to his Instagram from his car, the actor got into it all, calling these reports "bulls---" and "a lie." Further, he said that he is "one thousand percent going to comply" with a search warrant obtained for his cell phone.

The issue for many who've been following the case -- but might be little more than armchair law enforcement and legal professionals -- is that the New York Times reported on Saturday that Santa Fe officials acquired that search warrant three weeks ago, and Baldwin has yet to turn over his phone.

Emphasizing that these types of things take time, and especially because it involves two different municipalities that have to work together (both Santa Fe, New Mexico where the incident occurred, and where Baldwin lives. "They have to go through the state that you live in," he explained.

"Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bulls---, that’s a lie," he insisted.

He went on to explain that as part of their search warrant, officials "have to specify what exactly they want. They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you."

"The best way, the only way we can honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth," Baldwin said in his message.

"That’s what I’m working toward, insisting on, demanding that the organizations involved in this investigation do everything in their power everything in their power to find out what really happened. That’s all that matters."