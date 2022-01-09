Bob Saget Dead at 65 -- Hollywood Mourns Full House Star

Getty

"I'm happily addicted to this s--- again," tweeted the comedian about doing standup comedy in what would be his final social media post. He was found Sunday in his hotel room.

Comedian Bob Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner on ABC's classic sitcom "Full House," as well as the recent "Fuller House" revival, passed away suddenly on Sunday while on tour, per TMZ.

His final social media post also came on Sunday, albeit in the middle of the night after he'd finished his Saturday set in Jacksonville, Florida. He was found by hotel security around 4 p.m. ET at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, per the outlet. The circumstances of his death are unknown at this time.

"Loved tonight's show," Saget wrote in his final post. "Appreciative audience ... I did a 2 hr show tonight. I'm happily addicted to this s--- again." He then invited fans to check out his website for upcoming dates.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022 @bobsaget

A longtime standup comedian, Saget found a whole new audience, and a new identity as America's dad, during his tenure as widower Danny Tanner on the centerpiece of ABC's TGIF lineup from 1987-1995. Saget would return to the role in a recurring capacity for the sequel series, focusing on his character's daughters, on Netflix from 2016-2020.

He solidified his star status in the '90s by performing double duty on ABC by also hosting the long-running "America's Funniest Home Videos" series from 1989 to 1997. His family-friendly tone and corny jokes were certainly classic "dad" material, while as far removed as his far more risqué standup material as possible.

As news of his sudden passing was revealed, co-stars, comedians, friends and celebrities alike began to share their condolences on social media.

John Stamos, who starred alongside Saget in both "House" series, tweeted, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.."

BOB … it was great to know you … Oh are you going to make God blush https://t.co/73YihoSRSr — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 10, 2022 @hwinkler4real

He was truly one the nicest people EVER. Really. Just wow I’m sad about this. Rip to #BobSagat — Certified ?uestlover (@questlove) January 10, 2022 @questlove

This was TWO DAYS AGO. Oh my god pic.twitter.com/lxQlKZxtlg — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2022 @pattonoswalt

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022 @marcmaron

I’ll miss Bob Saget so much. He was as kind as he was funny. — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) January 10, 2022 @NikkiGlaser

There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022 @joshgad

The news about Bob tonight is so very very sad. What a kind and sweet person, so full of life and light, constantly lifting up those in his world. I’m at a loss. My deepest condolences to his family. https://t.co/z7B8Etrb5N — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 10, 2022 @jaketapper

I have always and will always love Bob Saget. https://t.co/dAlMU913Wc — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) January 3, 2022 @bjnovak

This first week of 2022 has been too much. Now Bob Saget? I am heartbroken. RIP pic.twitter.com/DjpCOOsO6e — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 10, 2022 @MarleeMatlin

Seeing this tweet from B.J. six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/QgiYCW5H92 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2022 @kathygriffin

I am extremely saddened to just hear of the passing of my friend Bob Saget. You were always hilarious and kind. You made my life and so many other peoples lives better Bob. Rest In Peace. — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) January 10, 2022 @tomgreenlive

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022 @jonstewart

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022 @RealGilbert

Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022 @OfficialKat

Heartbroken to hear the news.



Rest In Peace and Love Bob Saget 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 10, 2022 @KristySwansonXO

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022 @TheNormanLear

Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of comedian Bob Saget. Beloved by millions as America’s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs. Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 10, 2022 @GeorgeTakei

Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022 @WhoopiGoldberg

I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of “a good egg”. Too soon he leaves. #RipBobSaget — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022 @IJasonAlexander

Lost a great guy and a friend.

RIP Bob Saget https://t.co/xWse8pNqCk — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 10, 2022 @GuyFieri

Bob Saget. A good hang, a good chat. Kind, funny, generous. RIP. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 10, 2022 @russellcrowe

Bob Saget was an amazing comedian and a really warm and generous man. It doesn’t seem real to me yet, I just saw him last week and it’s hard to even imagine him not being here. He was the best. pic.twitter.com/kaYuqgp7QN — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) January 10, 2022 @margaretcho

RIP Bob Saget. Everything I start to write about him just feels inadequate. He is universally loved. I am so grateful he was my friend. — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) January 10, 2022 @JimNorton

Bob Saget was one of the nicest guys in this business. My heart is broken. RIP @bobsaget #legend — Bobby Lee (@bobbyleelive) January 10, 2022 @bobbyleelive

RIP Bob Saget, thank you for such a unique and hilarious ride. — Titus (@TitusNation) January 10, 2022 @TitusNation