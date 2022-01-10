Malcolm in the Middle Star Frankie Muniz Sets Record Straight on His Memory Loss

Getty

Frankie Muniz has addressed the rumors surrounding his memory loss.

During an appearance on the "Steve O's Wild Ride" podcast, the "Malcolm in the Middle" actor commented on what had been previously believed to be a series of "mini strokes" he suffered from 2012 -2013, resulting in significant loss of memory.

Muniz said he was misdiagnosed and actually suffered from migraine auras.

​​"This is the first time that I've actually ever gotten to clarify," Frankie explained. "If you search my name, all it talks about is how like I have no memory or I’m dying of strokes and all this kind of stuff. … You search my name (and) it's basically, 'Frankie is dying.'"

"I've thought about it a lot like over my years of like, you know, why do I have a bad memory? You know what I mean? The only logical thing I can say is, yeah, I’ve had nine concussions. I don't want to blame the concussions or blame anything else. I just think it's the fact that I did so f–king much in that time frame that of course I can’t remember all of it," Frankie referenced his hectic work schedule as a child actor.

Muniz had also been a part of "Dancing With The Stars" back in 2017 where he placed third in the competition. He particularly recalled a week in the show that chose to reflect on the contestant’s most memorable year in their careers.

"To be honest, like, I love 'Dancing With the Stars', and I don't want to say anything that will make them hate me, but they kind of tell you what your most memorable year is going to be," Frankie said.

He added, "You know what I mean? And they were like, 'It's 2001 because it’s when you were nominated for an Emmy and the Golden Globes' and all that kind of stuff. And I go, 'I don't remember what I felt then. I don't, you know? It was me kind of blowing off the fact that I can't say 'That's my favorite year' because I can't tell you what happened in 2001… I had to say, like, 'I don't really remember.' But I wasn't saying I don't remember anything."

Frankie confessed that although he didn't remember much about filming "Malcolm in the Middle", he had been able to rewatch it in recent years and enjoyed the project as a fan.