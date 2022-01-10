Suzanne Somers Reacts to Bob Saget Death Live on Morning Show

Getty

"I'm so, so, so sorry. He was a great guy."

Suzanne Somers first learned of Bob Saget's death during a virtual appearance on live television.

During a chat on Australian morning show, "Studio 10" on Monday, the "Step by Step'' actress discovered the sudden passing of the 65-year-old comedian while on air.

Somers was left reeling as host Angela Bishop broke the news, "I'm hearing it from you."

The 75-year-old actress then reflected on her fondest memories with the late actor including the moments they shared while filming their respective sitcoms at the Warner Bros. studios in Los Angeles during the '90s.

"I would appear on his show from time to time, because right next door at Warner Bros. was my set for 'Step By Step,' where I starred with Patrick Duffy, and we would go over to the 'Full House' set, and it was kind of this wonderful thing that was going on at Warner Bros. at that time," she shared with the audience.

Sommers then emphasized her sudden sadness at the loss of her friend. "I can't believe it," she added. "He's so young. That's just … I'm so, so, so sorry. He was a great guy. Really nice."

Comedian Bob Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner on ABC's classic sitcom "Full House," as well as the recent "Fuller House" revival, passed away suddenly on Sunday while on tour, per TMZ.

His final social media post also came on Sunday, albeit in the middle of the night after he'd finished his Saturday set in Jacksonville, Florida. He was found by hotel security around 4 p.m. ET at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, per the outlet. The circumstances of his death are unknown at this time.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a statement, "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene."