Ava Phillippe Answers Question About Her Sexuality on Instagram

Getty

Ava Phillippe got candid with her followers during an Instagram Q&A.

The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe opened up about her sexuality after a fan posed a question that asked if she likes "boys or girls".

In response Ava posted a smiling selfie of herself wearing blue eyeshadow, "I'm attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever)," as she shared the news with her 996,000 followers.

Phillippe is currently dating Owen Mahoney who she went Instagram official with back in 2019 after they met at UC Berkeley. Since then Mahoney has even gotten Reese's approval after he joined the family on their tropical vacation.

Although Witherspoon and Phillippe are now separated, they share children Ava and Deacon, 18, the "Legally Blonde" actress also opened up about raising her kids in the spotlight in an interview with "Instyle Magazine" for the publication's cover story last November.

"My first, most important priority is my kids. If I told you how much space in my brain they take up every day— do you even think they know… I don't even think they know," she prefaced as she answered whether or not her kids have a desire to follow in her footsteps.

"It's an odd situation because I didn't grow up famous. So [Ava is] living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons," Witherspoon explained. "We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate."

"Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She's studying and learning and trying to find herself. It's a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path."

During her impromptu Q&A session, Ava also revealed her perspective on having famous parents after a fan asked her what it was like to grow up with celebrity parents.

Phillippe confirmed that her life would be "very" different without the celebrity status of her upbringing although she wouldn’t change her parents for the world.