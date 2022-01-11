Jenna Jameson Hospitalized With Rare Disease After She 'Wasn't Able To Walk'

Getty

The former adult film star was taken to the hospital after experiencing paralysis in her legs.

Jenna Jameson found herself diagnosed with a rare neurological disease called Guillain-Barré Syndrome after she suddenly became unable to walk.

On Saturday, her husband Lior Bitton told fans via Jameson’s Instagram, how she had gone to the hospital to run a few tests after "not feeling so good", saying the 47-year-old had been "throwing up for a couple of weeks."

But after a CT scan came back clear, Jenna was discharged from the hospital and sent home.

"Then she came back home and she couldn't carry herself," Bitton said in an Instagram video. "Her muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed. And then within two days it got really not so good, her legs started to not hold her, she wasn't able to walk."

Her husband took her back to the hospital where doctors gave her a spinal tap and an MRI until medical professionals were finally able to diagnose her with Guillain-Barré Syndrome on Sunday.

Guillain-Barré Is a rare neurological disorder where the body’s own immune system mistakenly targets and attacks the nervous system which results in muscle weakness and temporary paralysis.

Although the severity of the disorder can vary from person to person, nearly everyone recovers from the syndrome and treatment usually consists of a high-dose immunoglobulin therapy (IVIg), which is what Jameson is getting.

"She's going to start the treatment for that," Bitton updated followers on her Instagram Story. "It's in [the] hospital, she's doing physical therapy to try and stand on her legs, but at the moment she cannot stand on her legs. They're starting the treatment so they'll see how it goes. So keep praying."

On Monday Jameson also took to her Instagram story to “check in” with fans.