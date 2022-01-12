Academy Asks Twitter Who Should Host Oscars and Twitter Does Not Disappoint

Surprisingly, there wasn't an immediate groundswell of support behind Hosty McHostFace.
Currently set for March 27, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is on the hunt for an actual host this year after dumping Kevin Hart unceremoniously before last year's event led to a lackluster hostless night.
While there has been a lot of momentum behind Pete Davidson, with some even suggesting that talks have already begun between him and the Academy, it doesn't look as if any final decisions have been made.
So the Academy went where anyone who wants a solid, respectful, intellectual and meaningful discussion knows they should go. The organization hit up Twitter to ask the masses who they'd like to see. As expected, Twitter did not disappoint.
In all honestly, the Academy tried to frame this as a "hypothetical" question, but any time someone says a word too many times in a single statement -- well you know that usually means the exact opposite, so this may not be hypothetical at all.
Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host the Oscars, and this is strictly hypothetical, who would it hypothetically be?— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2022 @TheAcademy
In all honesty, some of Twitter's suggestions were rock solid and spot-on, including a lot of support for Hart to get the opportunity to do what had been a career bucket list item for him last year only for it to instead become an almost was.
Kevin Hart should host it. It was his lifelong dream to host the Oscars and he should never have been pushed to step down in the first place. He should get the chance to fulfill his dream.— Tanner LaFond (@tannerlafond) January 13, 2022 @tannerlafond
Others came through with well thought-out rationale for their selection, like this person who reasoned that Tom Hanks would be a fantastic point for the following five reasons:
Tom Hanks— 🇲🇽 Ismael (@ismaelvillegas_) January 13, 2022 @ismaelvillegas_
1. He's a sweetheart
2. He's the first big celebrity to get COVID but he was chill and promoted quarantines
3. Good at comedy with great timing
4. Was in a good movie last year, Finch
5. We all love Tom Hanks
Others knew what the homework assignment was but absolutely had no intention of playing by the rules. And they were far more creative -- and savage -- than just nominating a fake name like "Hosty McHostface." Dare we say, the most reviled performance in the most reviled musical remake in recent memory? Or how about the viral feud that's sweeping the nation?
James Corden but he HAS to wear the Cats costume pic.twitter.com/opbGz6EJ4k— Michael (@mickdamick_) January 13, 2022 @mickdamick_
https://t.co/1YWcvnD5GP pic.twitter.com/sAA6gIX2sn— mic? 🍥 (@micQuestion) January 13, 2022 @micQuestion
And then we have to give it up for those celebs who went so far as to nominate themselves. Why not just put it out there in the universe. We've seen tweets come true before, so who's to say it couldn't work again.
Diedrich Bader— Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) January 13, 2022 @bader_diedrich
Even better than the suggestions is the fact that the Academy is clearly paying attention, engaging with some of the more interesting selections. Are these people they would actually consider, or is it just their social media person finding these choices fun? We'd definitely back Statler and Waldorf!
You have my attention.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2022 @TheAcademy
January 13, 2022 @TheAcademy
Oscars host Angela Lansbury has a nice ring to it.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2022 @TheAcademy
Other suggestions included power duos like Tom Holland and Zendaya, and Steve Martin and Martin Short. You can check out all of those, as well as some of the best and most ridiculous suggestions below.
Plus, it's not too late to join in on the fun with your own suggestions, either!
TOM HOLLAND AND ZENDAYA. pic.twitter.com/g7j5ccyhKn— emilie ♡ saw nwh (@tomhollandsdaya) January 13, 2022 @tomhollandsdaya
January 13, 2022 @markhumphries
January 13, 2022 @maxrieper
The Muppets https://t.co/pBN0ws7epy— Professor Hobo (@ProfessorHobo) January 13, 2022 @ProfessorHobo
Film and television’s Moira Rose! pic.twitter.com/luJblzLZ5u— Akrit Michael (@akrit_michael) January 13, 2022 @akrit_michael
The greatest trio to ever exist— Aryan mitter (@MitterAryan) January 13, 2022 @MitterAryan
the smart Tom holland,the energeticAndrew Garfield and the goat Tobey Maguire pic.twitter.com/SVnVCaZ1em
Rodney Dangerfield’s digital image. “Now here’s yet another category that I have never been nominated for, again! I can’t get no respect I tell ya” pic.twitter.com/bOPdRVwA2S— Philip I. Castillo (@56n78) January 13, 2022 @56n78
Jeff Bridges, but in character as the Dude. He just kind of wandered in and is somewhat bemused to find himself apparently hosting an award show. He does his best, hasn't seen all the movies, isn't sure entirely what's going on but sometimes that happens I guess.— Nicole is Neither Vampire Nor Squid 🦇🦑 (@deaddropfredd) January 13, 2022 @deaddropfredd
emily blunt and john krasinski pic.twitter.com/a2d4S9crOb— vivi 🍄 (@kperrynez) January 13, 2022 @kperrynez
#MayaRudolf and @TiffanyHaddish should have gotten the gig ages ago, and I think you know it!— M (@honestly_m_) January 13, 2022 @honestly_m_
(https://t.co/rf7rEIPcrV) pic.twitter.com/m8RC4u69YK
Right now, we need Billy Crystal. To remind us when things were normal and good. pic.twitter.com/4PHwWGd4ie— Kelly Betts (@TheotherKellyB) January 13, 2022 @TheotherKellyB
Sacha Baron Cohen pic.twitter.com/XJIuhd4VAK— Jessica Adrianna (@jmonkeybars) January 13, 2022 @jmonkeybars
The Queens pic.twitter.com/KQEDkyZdzh— JP Bastos (@JPBastos3) January 13, 2022 @JPBastos3
Don’t be scared 😘 pic.twitter.com/OnO6DpU1IJ— Script to Scene (@scripttoscene) January 13, 2022 @scripttoscene
January 13, 2022 @matbreen
January 13, 2022 @myglorianas
Hands down - Graham Norton. He was born for the role. No one better! pic.twitter.com/O7VMCGUPtt— Judy Raddue🌲 (@SilvestriWoman) January 13, 2022 @SilvestriWoman
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler pic.twitter.com/5SIZTYe0ll— Luis Fabregas (@LuisTrib) January 13, 2022 @LuisTrib
Could we get Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Jane Fonda to host together?— Annie Oelschlager (@annieocheese) January 13, 2022 @annieocheese
Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez! pic.twitter.com/LqWxNeZvG6— Itzel (@nostalgiaib) January 13, 2022 @nostalgiaib
Bill Murray pic.twitter.com/HME0kMC3kS— Laurence Fuller de' Medici (@LaurenceFuller) January 13, 2022 @LaurenceFuller
January 13, 2022 @Melissa_Wasser