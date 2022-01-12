Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett Repeatedly Cheated on Her, Talks Prenup and Red Flags

Bravo/Getty

"I just figured, 'Who would creep around with him?'"

Lala Kent spilled about her split from Randall Emmett during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" Tuesday night, accusing him of cheating on her with "many" different people.

The "Vanderpump Rules" alum appeared on the show with costar James Kennedy, where they were both asked about their recent splits. Kent and Emmett Kennedy reportedly called it quits in Fall 2021, while Raquel Leviss called off their engagement in December 2021.

During the WWHL appearance, host Andy Cohen asked Kent whether Emmett allegedly cheated once ... or whether it was the "only time he got caught."

"No, this has been going on for quite some time. It's been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about and it's not just one person, it's many," claimed Kent. "I believe it started after I got sober and it's just, I don't know how I didn't see it."

When asked the last time they spoke with each other, Kent revealed the two only communicate through an app -- and only about their shared daughter, Ocean.

"There was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it," she added. "Ocean is the main focus and that's how we communicate. If it doesn't have to do with her, I have no desire to communicate with that person."

Though she has talked about some of the "red flags" she saw in the past, she reiterated them on WWHL -- specifically calling out Emmett's allegedly suspicious phone behavior.

"The constant phone use, it was glued to him. He couldn't even go into a massage without his phone on him and he was very funny if I would get anywhere near the phone, that should have been a huge red flag to me," she said. "And the constant being gone, he was never around. But I just figured, 'Who would creep around with him?' I really thought that."

Kent also opened up about her prenuptial agreement with Emmett, saying she was "always very concerned" about protecting her assets before saying "I do."

"I was always very concerned about that because I'm only 31, who knows what my future holds and I just didn't want him to be able to have any piece of what I could potentially have in the future," she told Andy. "I wanted it to be exactly what I said on the show, what's yours is yours and what's mine is mine and I just want you out of my life."