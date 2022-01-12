Lindsey Vonn Reflects on Tiger Woods Romance, His Recovery from Accident

Getty

The gold medalist spoke on the strain having publicized romance put on her past relationship.

Lindsey Vonn took time to look back on her relationship with Tiger Woods and the difficulties that come with being in love while in the public eye.

The former Olympian is opening up about her past, her proudest moments, her battle with depression and more in her new memoir "Rise: My Story." In addition to being known as the most decorated female skier of all time, her relationships have made headlines and thrust her into the spotlight.

One of her most noteworthy public relationships include her near three year romance with pro-golfer Tiger Woods.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vonn spoke about the pressures of being in a celebrity couple and how to keep those relationships private.

"I just think, generally, it's really difficult to date anyone in the public eye, and I’ve always been a really open person. But I think I learned that there’s some things that need to be kept private," Vonn shared. "And as much as I didn’t want to share everything that makes me happy and all the fun times that I had, that's also just for me and my partner, and I didn't need to share that. So it's difficult, obviously, being in this position because everyone wants a scoop and no one wants to know what I'm doing."

The two athletes dated for almost three years from March 2013 to May 2015 when they inevitably split. Although the couple have long parted ways, the Olympain says that their separation was amicable and that they are still "friends" to this day.

"We are friends and, of course, I'm happy that he is back and healthy," Vonn said as she referenced Woods’ car accident. "And, you know, it was a tough time for him. So I am just happy that he is back with his kids."

Vonn spoke not only of the struggles of a public relationship but also of the difficulties of dating and romance while being a professional athlete. With her busy schedule and hectic lifestyle, she said she often found herself compromising her liberties and her agency.

"Being an athlete and focusing 100 percent on my skiing, being in a relationship was difficult because I didn’t really want to fight or argue," she explained. "So I just kind of compromised and I was like, 'I’m traveling to them and I'm doing what they want to do too, and I’m having what dinner they want to have.' I wanted to please and I just sacrificed myself."

"I didn't really talk more about it because I don't think it's worth the pages," she noted. "I’m stronger and I'm better and I’ve learned from my past and I've learned from my relationships. I think we all make decisions the best we can from the information that we're given and I learned and I moved on."