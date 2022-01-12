Tallulah Willis Celebrates Eight Years Sober with Look Back at Her 'Stripped' Christina Aguilera Style Era

Getty

"Forever trying to be as cool as 1st year sobriety," she captions the side-by-side images with a lengthy and poetic reminiscence of "a very special tender moment of time."

Tallulah Willis called her own style "hilarious and impressive," as she compared her look to one of Christina Aguilera's most iconic style eras in a post celebrating eight years of sobriety.

The artist and daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore honored the occasion by shirking the Thursday of the thing and delivering an Instagram Throwback Tuesday comparison to when Aguilera was perhaps at her most boldly sensual and provocative, and Tallulah was in a "very special tender moment of time."

In other words, if there was skin to be bared, damn those who can't seem to let go of those pearls they're clutching. Even though she was more than a decade behind her, it's impressive how much Tallulah was nailing Christina's look from the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards in the side-by-side she first shared back in 2015.

The sizzlingly short jean skirt, the top wrapped around and behind and just enough over to get by the censors. It was an era where Christina was discovering who she was, a stepping stone into the woman she would become. For Tallulah, the look appeared to be much the same thing.

Now, though, she can look back on that moment with a different perspective after eight years of sobriety. In a beautifully poetic caption, Tallulah compared herself in the image to a "floundering globular primordial ooze without a protective shell, like when you knock over a drink and the liquid helplessly devours the surface."

Only 20 in the picture, she said that she was staring "down a path of the absolute unknown, making an irrevocable proclamation about who I was and what I was saying goodbye to," describing the decision to pursue sobriety as "the most singular and brave moment of my life."

She did so by stepping away from her peers who were all embracing this type of lifestyle. Tallulah described it as she "stepped into a new alien world, and in doing so became an alien to the world I had known."

"It’s been almost 8 years since I changed course, and though there’s always more to learn, I have very thankfully found my footing," she said. And so, as "hilarious, iconic and impressive" as the picture is, it's a moment that is still very important in her journey, as it "represents a very special tender moment of time."

You can relive both iconic looks, and Tallulah's full message, below:

