Young and the Restless Star Claims He Was Fired for 'Inadvertently' Violating Covid Policy

CBS

Burgi's replacement will make his debut on the show in February.

Richard Burgi is out at "Young and the Restless" after -- at least according to him -- accidentally violating CBS' Covid-19 safety protocols.

The actor, best known for his work on "Desperate Housewives" before he was cast on the soap to play new character Ashland Locke in March 2021, opened up about why he was canned from the show on Tuesday night after first revealing his exit over the weekend.

"My wife had said something about it being the show's choice, which is true. But the reality is I naively and inadvertently violated the show's Covid policy," he began in an Instagram Story video.

He explained that he tested positive for Covid around Christmas, after traveling to the East Coast to be with his family. He said he followed the most recent CDC guidelines by isolating for five days, before coming back and testing negative twice at the studio before showing up to work.

"But it was not within the show's guidelines, which is a 10-day protocol. So I inadvertently violated the show's Covid rules and protocols," he added. "I felt terrible about it. I still do. It bothers me mightily but it is what it is. I respect whatever the show's decision is. They're doing the best they can, as we all are."

According to Soap Opera Digest, Robert Newman has already been tapped to play Ashland Locke going forward and his episodes will begin airing next month.

"I truly wish the gentleman who's coming in to play Ashland a wonderful time, he's going to be working with the most incredible actress and a great, great cast," Burgi said of his replacement. "It's an amazing show, I have nothing but good memories and good wishes for it."