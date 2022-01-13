Anna Marie Tendler Comments on Ex John Mulaney Moving On With Olivia Munn

Getty

Anna Marie Tendler is not looking backwards and moving forward.

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 35-year-old discussed the highs and lows of her past year, a week after it was confirmed that she had reached a final divorce settlement from her ex-husband John Mulaney.

"I had a lot of bad days and medium days. I wouldn't say I had any good days until the summer," the makeup artist shared.

Back in May 2021, Mulaney and Tendler split after six years of marriage. After the news of their separation broke, the Connecticut native wished her former spouse luck with his journey with recovery from his drug and alcohol addiction.

Just days after the news of their split, Mulaney had reportedly moved on with Olivia Munn; then in November the two welcomed son, Malcolm.

"Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal," Tendler seemingly hinted at her shock when it came to John's new journey with parenthood while speaking about the end of their marriage. "In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go."

The New York University alum had always believed that the idea of having children within her previous partnership had been settled and said that she had "held partnership above having kids."

Anna also told the publication that her separation with the "Big Mouth" actor has allowed her to contemplate the idea of having children again and freezing her eggs.

"There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it's something that I ruminate on a lot," she stated.

Back in 2019, Mulaney spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his decision to prioritize his marriage and career over having children.