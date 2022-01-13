Julia Fox Denies Kanye West Romance is PR Stunt, Says They Have 'No Labels'

BACKGRID

She also talked about the Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson connections.

Julia Fox took to her Forbidden Fruits podcast on Thursday to spill about her new romance with Kanye West.

At the top of the episode, the "Uncut Gems" star and cohost Niki Takesh noted that they hadn't spoken to each other in about two weeks -- so they hadn't yet connected since Fox met Kanye in Miami on December 31.

"It's been a really crazy 2022, I'll tell you that!" exclaimed Fox, right off the bat, before first addressing some of her baby daddy drama with ex Peter Artemiev. With that out of the way, the two cohosts then caught up on all things Kanye.

"I, for right now, I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations. There's no labels, there's none of that," she said of their relationship. "It's people that make each other feel better. It's such a Gemini-Aquarius connection. It's very inspirational."

She said the two had similar, fast-paced minds and are able to "keep up with each other," before she praised his ability to make any idea "a reality." She added that, with West, "Anything is possible" because he's "such a doer."

"It's just an honor to be in the presence ... even being in the studio with him and Future and listening to the new songs, which, by the way are f---ing insane. That's really cool," she added. "I love music and music has saved my life on numerous occasions."

When asked why she thought the Internet was so "captivated" by their romance, Fox said it was likely because she's "not the most obvious choice" to date West -- adding that she "just came out of left field." However, she noted that people who know them both have texted her saying, "Oh my god, this makes so much sense."

"I'm just living my f---ing life," Fox continued, before Takesh brought up one rumor suggesting the two had been set up by a publicist. "Wow," Fox replied -- before adding, "There's always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don't."

She went on to say that she does love seeing some of the fan "conspiracy theories" out there and thought her Paper Magazine shoot with Pete Davidson -- who is now dating West's ex Kim Kardashian -- resurfacing amid the hoopla was a funny touch. "We were all connected even prior," she noted, referring to the "meta"-ness of the relationship.

She also laughed over an old podcast episode in which she called herself a "die-hard" fan of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" making headlines in light of the romance. "Who wasn't a fan of the Kardashians?" said Fox on the new episode, "I'm not like die-hard, stand in line in the cold and go to like a store opening. It's not really that serious. It's not like you guys discovered something about me! It's all love, it's really not that serious."

Fox said she wasn't really too worried about the spotlight being on her now more than ever, noting that she's "been an open book" her whole life and had nothing to hide. She also said she didn't think West cared too much about her openness either, as someone who was with a reality TV star for years.

"I feel like he's very open," she added, "and he did say he likes that I'm very open."