Larsa Pippen Says She and Kim Kardashian Have 'Apologized' After Fallout

Getty

Larsa Pippen says she and Kim Kardashian have "apologized" to one another following the fallout of their friendship back in 2020.

In an interview with Us Weekly, which was published on Wednesday, the "Real Housewives of Miami" star revealed where she stands with Kim now -- and it looks like the two former BFFs have mended fences.

"I feel like we're in a really good place. You know, I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time. We've all apologized to each other. We're in a really good place," Larsa, 47, said, adding that she's "happy everyone's happy."

The reality star went on to reflect on her rift with Kim.

"People have disagreements with their friends all the time, but because of who we are, it's just so magnified," she told Us Weekly. "In reality, it's like, you know, maybe I could have navigated it different. Someone else could have navigated [it] different."

Larsa reiterated that everyone's "apologized" and are "all in a good place." She added, "We're all living our best lives. We're all focusing on our families. We're happy for each other. I couldn't be happier for them and I know they couldn't be happier for me and you know, that's where it is."

Us Weekly also noted that the Only Fans creator "insisted that she never felt shunned" by Kim or "anyone else in her family."

Larsa also expressed her support for Kim's romance with Pete Davidson. "If they're happy, I'm happy. I just want her to be happy," Larsa said, before also sharing her excitement for Kourtney Kardashian following her engagement to Travis Barker. "When someone's in your life for a long time, it's very easy to like fall in love and there's nothing more beautiful. So, I'm happy for them."

Rumors of drama between Larsa and the Kardashians began back in July 2020 after it was reported that Kim, 41, as well as her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, had unfollowed Larsa on Instagram.

Months later, during an interview with the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, Larsa expressed that she blames Kanye West for her falling out with Kim, claiming at the time that Kanye "was in a place where he really didn't trust anyone with Kim."

"I don't want to be the trouble in your relationship," she said. "If your husband feels threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person. I've got my own shit. Let him feel really comfortable, really secure if I'm not in the picture and just see what happens."

Larsa also said on the podcast: "If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I'm OK with that. … I will survive. I want everyone to be happy!"

During the same podcast episode, Pippen shut down rumors that she and Tristan Thompson ever hooked up after he started dating Khloe, but said she was "kinda seeing" the NBA player before Khloe and Tristan ever met. However, Larsa said that "ever since the Jordyn thing, it's very easy" for fans to believe something like that could happen, referring to the Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson scandal. (See how Jordyn reacted to Larsa's comments, here.)

Meanwhile, Larsa appeared to reference the drama with Kim on the Season 4 premiere of "RHOM" last month.

According to Us Weekly, during one point of the premiere of the Peacock series, Larsa shared how she's doing following her divorce from Scottie Pippen as well as her rift with Kim and the Kardashian clan.

"People thought I wouldn't make it without Scottie. People thought I couldn't make it without some old friends," she said while a shot of herself and Kim showed up on screen.

"I'm great. I just basically want to, like, live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically," continued Larsa, who filed for divorce from Scottie in 2018. "I'm proud of who I am today. Like, s---, I'm winning. Like, s---, I'm doing great."

Larsa sat down with Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap" to promote Season 4 of "RHOM," which marks her return to the Bravo-turned-Peacock series, and said that she and Kim are "friendly."

"We're friends," she shared, adding, "You know what, I think the whole situation that happened before me kind of dictated how I was perceived from people that don't know anything about it. You know, I mean, the whole Jordan thing. I'm like, 'How did I fall into this?'"