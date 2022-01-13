Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Wanting To Start a Family With Nick Jonas

Getty

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas want to start a family but are in no rush.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the "Matrix Resurrections" actress opened up about her desire for having children with Jonas.

"They're a big part of our desire for the future," said the 39-year-old. "By God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

Despite their busy schedules within their respective careers, Chopra Jones joked that they’re "not too busy to practice" when it comes to making a baby. Although the couple’s interest in having a child has grown, she confirmed that they're "both okay" with the demand that comes with their professional lives and plan to slow down when the time comes.

"I'm okay with that," Priyanka affirmed as she confessed that she knew the pace of their busy lives would have to change after the arrival of a baby. "We're both okay with that."

The actress also told the publication about her desire to be closer to home despite her tendency to be a workaholic.

"I've always been such a worker bee," she continued. "My priority has always been the next job. I'm a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance. I'm craving my family life. I'm craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn't do because I was just 'blinders on' and working."

Priyanka and Nick first went public with their relationship back in May 2018 and soon got engaged a few months later in July before tying the knot that December in two separate ceremonies.

During an appearance on the "Ladies First with Laura Brown" podcast the Bollywood actress admitted that she and her husband had a difficult year navigating the pandemic and having a long distance marriage as she filmed her new series "Citadel" overseas.

"We talk all the time. We know each other's hearts. We prioritize each other in everything that we do," she stated.

"We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each other's professional lives because we're always partners and assets," Chopra elaborated on the couple’s philosophy. "We'll have an opinion on each other's things, we'll be each other's champions. But those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take, because we've built our careers by ourselves for such a long time."