Keanu Reeves Reveals The Only Two Celebrities He's Asked For Autographs

Getty

"He wrote … I think it was, 'Dear Keanu, F--- you!'", the actor laughed.

Keanu Reeves believes that you're never too famous to fawn over your idols.

During an appearance on "The Late Show with Steven Colbert", the "Matrix Resurrections" star played a fun round of the Colbert Questionert where he revealed the only two celebrities he had ever asked for autographs.

The 57-year-old revealed that the first celebrity he asked for a signature was from The Velvet Underground’s Lou Reed.

"But it wasn't for me — it was for a friend, and [Lou] was cool about it," he shared. "It was [on] a little piece of paper, and it was [in] blue ink. … Yeah, it was good. It just said, 'Lou Reed.' "

"It would have been really disappointing if it didn't say 'Lou Reed,' " joked host Stephen Colbert, to which Reeves replied, "I know, but it could have said, 'All my best' or ... "

The second celebrity who Keanu approached was none other than comedian George Carlin whom he starred alongside with in the 1989 film "Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure."

"I'm so jealous. I'm such a fan," Colbert gushed. "And that was for you?"

"Yeah," said Reeves. "He wrote … I think it was, 'Dear Keanu, F--- you!' "

The actor "always thought he just wrote that for me," Keanu admitted, "then I met someone else who said that he wrote the same thing to them! Anyway, beautiful."

Last year, Reeves and his Bill & Ted costar Alex Winter joined together to participate in a Zoom chat to promote the release of the long-awaited third installment to the series, "Bill & Ted Face the Music."

During the virtual chat the two took time to open up about working with Carlin who passed away at the age of 71 in 2008.

"He brought class ... He was just down to earth and worked really hard on [his character] Rufus," Keanu reminisced in an interview with “ Looper. ”

"And he brought a weight to it — I mean, it's George Carlin coming from the future," he continued. "It was really extraordinary to have a chance to work with such an incredible person and artist."