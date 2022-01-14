'Scam' Movers Lock Customer in Back of Truck After Refusing to Release Belongings

TikTok

"Don't let moving companies scam you!"

A TikToker is warning against "scam" moving companies after her roommate was locked in the back of a truck after they allegedly refused to release her belongings.

28-year-old Sam, who goes by @followyourflow on the app, captured the standoff on her phone outside their New Orleans home — which she says culminated in the driver being charged with false imprisonment.

Explaining the situation in a story time, Sam said she and her roommate hired G&M Moving & Storage Corp and gave them a precise list of what they needed moved, and were given an estimate they were happy with. But when the truck arrived and loaded everything on, they handed them a bill "literally thousands more than the original quote."

Giving the company the benefit of the doubt, and with all their stuff already loaded on, they agreed to the new higher price, and signed a contract. But the drama didn't even nearly end there.

Cut to one month later — "because that's how long it took them to get our stuff to New Orleans" — and the driver arrives, in a rented truck, with three local helpers he had hired... who according to Sam, where about to discover they were were going to get ripped off, too.

When the girls handed the driver their contract, they said he then told them the bill was actually over $1,000 more than that again. Among the new extra charges "that he was pulling out of his a--" was a $700 charge for a "shuttle truck"... even though the truck that arrived was the same one they had originally loaded.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

When they tried to dispute the new bill, he told them they could argue all they want, but he was charging an extra $75 on top of that for every 15 minutes they made him wait.

Sam said they even offered to pay an extra $300 — the amount actually stipulated in the contract for the phantom "shuttle truck"; he told them if they didn't immediately pay the full new amount in cash, he was driving away with their belongings and blocking their number.

Worried they were about to have all their property stolen, the girls decided to unload it themselves. They called the police three times, but they would take 90 minutes to arrive. Meanwhile the driver was threatening to have them arrested for trespassing.

Once onboard the truck, Sam said the driver began "doing the male Karen thing" and crying that her roommate was hitting and assaulting him — while he was the one pressing his full bodyweight against her as she tried to lift boxes off, pinning her against the wall of the truck.

The video shows the driver pushing the roommate back into the truck as she tries to drag out a mattress. It then shows him slamming the door down while she's still inside, and locking the latch.

"Hey! You cannot lock someone in a f--king truck, are you kidding me?" Sam yells, running to free her.

"That's way too much," one of the hired helpers says, while another voice shouts for someone to call 911.

"When I went to go open that latch — he was fighting me on it," Sam recalled. "He would not allow me to open the f--king latch."

She said he only relented when the helper "finally" stepped in, and eventually sat there and allowed them to unload. But according to Sam, the helpers soon discovered they weren't getting paid what he promised either:

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In the end, Sam and her roommate offered the three burned helpers what they were promised "and then some" each to help unload, and they happily complied.

The whole ordeal lasted 3 hours. When the police finally arrived, the driver denied locking the roommate in the truck. But then Sam showed the officer the video, who became "furious."

Sam said the driver was charged with felony false imprisonment. She said legally, had the driver started the truck and moved even an inch, he could have been charged with kidnapping, too.

"This guy also knows where we live, so it has been a really uncomfortable 48 hours," she said.

Sam has since learned that there is a "110 percent law" that makes it illegal for moving companies to charge more than 10 percent above the original agreed-upon price in additional same-day fees, "and this was WELL over the 10 percent."

Sam concluded her lengthy story time with a smile: "So um, just hire a U-Haul."

The company currently has a one-star rating on Yelp, with negative reviews dating all the way back to 2014, and seven complaints lodged with the Better Business Bureau, with whom they are not accredited.