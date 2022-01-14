Neve Campbell Was Dragged By Bear Through Woods: 'They Said, Dip Your Hand in Honey & Just Run'

Getty

Neve Campbell is no stranger to dangerous stunts.

During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Wednesday, Campbell shared one of her more frightening incidents on set while filming a stunt.

"I was playing this role where she's 'one with the animals' and there was a scene where I was getting chased by a bear," the "Scream" star said, and noted she was 17 at the time. "They brought this bear on set and they first gave me this big bottle of Coke to feed it. [After feeding it], they said, 'Dip your hand in honey and just run.'"

The 48-year-old revealed that while she had followed instructions to put her hand out for the bear, it didn't react as expected.

"The bear is not slowing down and he's not coming for my hand," the actress continued. "He grabs me by the leg and he pulls me through the forest. My mother was visiting set and she's screaming. The whole crew is frozen because nobody can believe what's happening. All I can think to say is, 'He's biting me,' like it's not obvious."

The production's bear wrangler eventually came to her rescue by "throwing rocks" at the animal, giving Campbell time to escape. "It's silly," she said then shared she had sustained no injuries from incident. "We get asked to do silly things."

The crew offered her some comfort and assured that she wouldn't have to do another take of the scene, but Campbell was willing to give it another shot as the first attempt hadn't been filmed.

"Actors are so different from musicians," Clarkson quipped in shock. "I would be like, 'Bye!'"

Neve also promoted her involvement in the latest installment of the "Scream" franchise which premieres Friday, January 14. Although there were no bears involved in this production, the actress revealed that she had performed some of her own stunts --- which she definitely felt in her muscles the next day.

"I was like, 'I'll do any stunt, no problem,'" appearance on the U.K. show Lorraine. "And this time I was like, 'That hurt.'"