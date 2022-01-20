Billy Bob Thornton's Son Says MGK-Megan Fox Are 'Copycats' of Dad and Angelina Jolie

Shutterstock/Getty/Instagram

"I think it's gross to have someone's DNA wrapped around your neck"

While the world is captivated by Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's intense whirlwind romance, Harry Thornton says that his father Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie have already been there and done that.

During an interview with Page Six, Thornton remarked on the similarities between MGK and Fox's relationship to his father's former marriage to the "Eternals" actress.

When asked about his thoughts on Kelly and Fox exchanging vials of each other's blood to wear around their necks he laughed and said, "Ah, they're copycats!"

The 27-year-old also admitted that when Jolie and his father had made headlines for wearing each other's vials of blood, he didn't understand the context of the bloody jewelry as a child.

"I just thought it was a necklace. Now, I think it's gross to have someone's DNA wrapped around your neck all day. It's definitely interesting," Harry said about Billy's choice of jewelry.

Whether or not MGK and Megan have chosen to intentionally pay homage to Jolie and Thornton, Harry can admire his father's lasting impact, "He's set trends. I think that's awesome. I can appreciate that."

Back in 2018 during an appearance on the "HFPA in Conversation podcast", Billy Bob addressed the necklaces that he had shared with his ex-wife.

"The necklaces were a very simple thing," said the "Armageddon" star, who shares Harry and William with ex-wife Pietra Dawn Cherniak. "'Hey, let's poke our finger with a pin and smear a little on there, and when we're away from each other, we'll wear the necklace.' That was that easy, but by the time it came out in the press, it sounded like we were wearing a bucket of blood around our necks."

Following their split, Thornton married Connie Angland in 2014. While Jolie married Brad Pitt the same year after dating for nearly ten years. The pair share Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, but called it quits in 2016.

Meanwhile, when the "Bloody Valentine" singer shared a photo of himself wearing a necklace that contained his girlfriend's blood, MGK and Kelly raised eyebrows. The "Bird Box" actor later revealed that the necklace was a gift from the "Transformers" actress after the couple would be pursuing long distance.