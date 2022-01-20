Nick Cannon Opens Up About Insecurities in Bed

Getty

"I never liked to be completely naked"

Despite his usual confident demeanor, Nick Cannon opened up about the one thing he gets self-conscious about in the bedroom.

During the Wednesday January 19 episode for his self titled daytime talk show, "The Nick Cannon Show", Cannon asked Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Dr. Ish Major, Chris Distefano and Rip Michaels, "Are there any insecurities in the bedroom?" in a panel discussion.

The "Wild 'N Out" host began the discussion, "I will tell you off top — I definitely have an insecurity when it comes to being intimate."

"I've been skinny all my life, therefore I never liked to be completely naked, I hide under the covers as much as I boast about being in shape," Cannon confessed.

The 41-year-old revealed that he's "got to have some type of clothes" or "some type of socks" on during his intimate encounters.

"But women don't think about that, I'm pretty sure because that’s when we're our most vulnerable when we're making love," Nick added during the segment. "When we're tapping into our sensuality and spirituality that's when we are our most open."

The talk show host has seven children, who he shares with four different women. Cannon most recently welcomed twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa. He also welcomed his son Zen, who he shares with model Alyssa Scott, just nine days later.

Cannon additionally welcomed his daughter Powerful Queen in December 2020 with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares a son named Golden. Finally, the comedian shares another set of twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe.

During an appearance on the "Drink Champs" podcast in October 2021, the 41-year-old got candid about his personal life and his newfound commitment to celibacy at least until the next year.

"I'm trying to chill out though. I'm chilling out. I'm kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on," he said. "I have enough children, enough frolicking. I'm good right now. ... I'm trying. I didn't say I'm perfect."

He continued, "I'm celibate right now. ... I'm trying to go— I'm gonna see if I can make it to 2022... I'm trying to be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be."