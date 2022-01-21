Surprise! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Via Surrogate

Instagram

"We are overjoyed."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are parents, after welcoming their first child together via surrogate. The two kept the surrogacy under wraps until the announcement.

The two confirmed the news on Friday in an Instagram post reading, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

They concluded, "Thank you so much," with a heart emoji.

Both Joe and Kevin Jonas commented on the post with heart emojis -- as did actress Karen Gillan and musician/Jonas Brothers tour opener Jordan McGraw -- while Ryan Tedder exclaimed, "Omg HUGE CONGRAAAAAATS WOW WOW WOW."

Jonas, 29, and Chopra, 39, tied the knot in December 2018 in two extravagant ceremonies in India. Just this month, Chopra opened up to Vanity Fair about her wanting to start a family with her husband -- saying children were "a big part of our desire for the future."

At the time, she added, "By God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

Well, it's happened! And with their baby's arrival, all three of the Jonas Brothers are now fathers. Kevin shares two daughters with wife Danielle, while Joe and wife Sophie Turner welcomed their first child together, daughter Willa, in July 2020.