Kathy Griffin Shares Video of 'First Walk' Since Her Lung Surgery

"I'm a little nervous!"

Kathy Griffin is getting back on her feet after undergoing a surgical procedure that removed half of her left lung following a stage 1 cancer diagnosis.

On Sunday, the 63-year-old comedian took to Twitter to share a video documenting her first walk since recovering from her lung resection.

In the short clip, Griffin is seen standing beside her friend Jane Edith Wilson and greets her fans, "I'm gonna go on my first walk today since my surgery. I'm a little nervous!"

As the pair take off on their walk, Griffin jokingly collapses onto a nearby couch after a few steps as she exclaims, "That was fantastic!" Wilson then teases her after Kathy is called "very lazy", she gets back on her feet and continues her march.

First walk since surgery! Thx to my pal @JaneEdithWilson for goin w me.

Wilson also retweeted the comedian’s post and commended her efforts to get mobile after her surgery, "For her first walk post cancer, surgery, et al, she ended up walking about three miles. @kathygriffin is the original badass," she wrote alongside the clip.

While appearing on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the comedian -- who first shared her lung cancer diagnosis in summer of 2021 -- revealed she's now "cancer free" after having her "left lung removed" in August.

At the beginning of the interview, Griffin, 61, first explained to Jimmy Kimmel and his audience why her voice sounds a little different now.

"I had surgery, you're not going to believe this -- so, I've never smoked but I got lung cancer. In August, I had half of my left lung removed," she began at the time. "I'm not even kidding."

"They put the intubation tube too rough on my vocal cord," she continued. "So now I'm like Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe."

While the Emmy winner noted that her voice "will heal," she admitted that she's "sort of enjoying it." Griffin said she thinks she's "a good two octaves higher," joking that her voice is "higher than Mariah Carey."

Kimmel then asked if doctors "got all the lung cancer out" -- and Griffin shared the good news.

"Yes! So I'm cancer free," she announced, to which Kimmel's audience applauded in response. "I don't know why, I had a tumor, right? And I've never smoked, and it was in there for 10 years. So get this, they took it out, and they found it on another scan."

​​Following the surgery, the actress shared on Instagram that the procedure was "a little more than I had anticipated," but said she thought she would "be okay."