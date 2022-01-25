You's Travis Van Winkle Show Off Injuries After Saving His Dog from Coyote Attack

Instagram

"One almost got her leg."

Travis Van Winkle had a harrowing encounter with a coyote while walking his dog at Griffith Park over the weekend.

On Sunday January 23, the Netflix actor -- who starred on the third season of "You" -- took to Instagram to share a series of videos detailing the aftermath of the attack.

The 39-year-old star sprung into action to protect his dog Karen, resulting in a minor leg injury he also showed off on social media.

"Way too close for comfort. Glad my little sweetie is okay. Luckily it went our way today," he captioned his post detailing what happened. "Eeeeesh. Scary stuff."

"I was hanging out in this little back area over here, and Karen and I were just kinda hiking and throwing some bark to her down this hill when two coyotes ... like literally came after her," Van Winkle recalled in one video. "One almost got her leg. I had to slide down the mountain, literally screaming at the top of my lungs."

Van Winkle then warned dog owners to be more mindful and aware of their surroundings while walking their pets in the popular Los Angeles spot. "I just want to share with you, if you’re hiking with your dog up here at Griffith Park, be very careful," he added.

Some of the footage also showed coyotes running across the mountain, as well as two bloody leg burns the actor sustained while sliding down the hill.

Celebrity friends and fans took to the comments to console Van Winkle after the terrifying incident.

His "Friday the 13th" costar Arlen Escarpeta wrote, "So thankful that you all are safe, that's scary!!!"

"Glad you guys are okay!! What time of day??" asked Emily Vancamp.