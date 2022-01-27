Halle Berry Opens Up About 'My Person' Van Hunt, Says Son Maceo Finally Sees Her Happy In a Relationship

Getty

Halle Berry is opening up about her relationship with her boyfriend Van Hunt and she says her son Mateo couldn't be happier.

In an interview with AARP "The Magazine" for its February/March 2022 issue, the 55-year-old Oscar winner told the organization that "for the first time in my life, everything is firing on all cylinders" in both her personal and professional life.

"I really believe I've found my person. My son Maceo on his own did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was his way of saying, 'This is good. This makes me happy,'" Berry gushed.

"It was a very real moment for all of us," the "Catwoman" actress reflected on the memory. "I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he'd said something poignant. I have two children. Van has a son. As a mom living in this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are okay with my decisions."

Halle shares her son Maceo with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez and her 13-year-old daughter Nahla with her ex Gabriel Aubry.

While speaking of her new flame, she describes a connection with him that she says she’s never felt before.

"I have this new amazing love in my life," Berry said. "Because of COVID we spent four months talking on the phone. We were forced to let only our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved. I'd never done it this way. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation."

The couple went public with their relationship back in September 2020 and when Berry and Hunt had made things official, People Magazine reported that they had been dating for “several months” and Hunt had already met Berry’s children.

In a separate interview for Women's Health, the actress shared how her new relationship had made her a "much better mother" to her children.

"I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," she stated. "I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."