Johnny Knoxville Suffered Brain Damage After Jackass Forever, Won't Do Extreme Stunts Anymore

Getty

Johnny Knoxville is saying goodbye to extreme stunts after one involving a bull resulted in a brain injury.

The 50-year-old actor made an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show", and told the host that a stunt for the upcoming "Jackass Forever" film resulted in a broken wrist, broken ribs and a concussion -- with hemorrhaging in the brain.

After the impact, Knoxville said the injury led to a decline in his cognitive abilities, "My cognitive abilities were in steep decline after that hit… No one in my family is happy with the stunt."

"The bull hit was the worst hit I’ve ever taken from a bull or maybe period. I remember taking some tests. The neurosurgeon said, 'Do you have trouble paying attention right now?' I said, 'Yeah, why?' He goes, 'Because you scored a 17 on [your attention].' That's out of 100."

He continued, "I had to go under all these type of treatments, this transcranial magnetic stimulation, which they buzz your head with these magnets for about 30 minutes at a time for like, oh God, I would say 10 to 12 treatments over a series of two months and it's supposed to help with depression and help with my cognitive skills. It was a tough one to come back from. I was trying to edit the movie at the time but I couldn't sit still."

Knoxville confirmed that he had "done enough" extreme stunts and will no longer perform them in his future films.

He admitted that he had slipped into a depressive state after the incident, "I did slip into a little bit of a depression with this last concussion. That hasn’t happened before."

"I can't take any more hits to the head…. My brain was just playing tricks on me. I got really depressed and over-focused on things. I did have to start medication for the first time in my life. It completely turned me around — that and doing therapy."

"It was a really hard recovery from this last injury but I'm great now. I feel like I'm the healthiest I've ever been," he concluded.