Minnie Mouse Ditches Her Signature Polka Dot Dress For a Stella McCartney Pantsuit

Everett/Disney

Minnie Mouse is trading in her iconic red and white dots for something a little more chic!

On Tuesday January 25, Disneyland Paris announced that the mouse would be getting a wardrobe change in time for the celebration of its 30th anniversary.

The new outfit was designed by British designer Stella McCartney and will feature Minnie in a dark blue pantsuit with black stripes and polka dots. Her signature bow will follow the same color scheme and overall design of the tuxedo.

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022 @DisneyParis_EN

"I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse," McCartney said in a statement. "Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!"

The designer also noted that Minnie's blue tuxedo would be made using responsibly sourced fabrics and detailed her decision to have the iconic mouse wear pants for the first time.

"This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation," McCartney stated and added that the mouse will honor Women’s History Month in addition to the park’s 30th anniversary. "She will wear it in honor of Women's History Month, in March 2022. I can’t wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park!"

Minnie won't be the only one getting a fresh new look for the celebration, Mickey Mouse will also swap his classic suit for a reflective purple blazer and a holographic shirt.

Disneyland Paris first opened its gates on April 12, 1992 and since then "the kingdom of dreams and Magic has been enchanting Guests of all ages for 30 years."

The park has hosted more than 375 million visits with its new and innovative experiences as it has "created unforgettable memories that live inside each of us" to become one of Europe's top tourist destinations.