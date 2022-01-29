Gavin Rossdale Shares Rare Photo of All 4 of His Kids As He Celebrates Daughter's Birthday

Getty

The musician called his daughter, Daisy Lowe, "the most generous sweet gorgeous thoughtful kind and empathetic daughter and sister."

Gavin Rossdale had a family night out with all four of his kids to celebrate his daughter's birthday.

The 56-year-old rocker took to Instagram on Thursday to post a sweet birthday tribute to his eldest child and only daughter, Daisy Lowe, 33.

Rossdale shared three photos from a family celebration for Lowe. In addition to two shots of Lowe ringing in another year, Rossdale posted a rare pic of himself with all of his children: Lowe as well as his sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13 and Apollo, 7.

"happy birthday @daisylowe what a joy you are -and we're so happy to have you here with us on your birth day [sic] - the most generous sweet gorgeous thoughtful kind and empathetic daughter and sister," Rossdale began in the caption of the post, above.

"we love you so much and we are in awe of you ❤️," he added. "enjoy this night and celebrate this year ahead. all our love."

Rossdale's son, Kingston, shared a post on his Instagram Story from the celebration for his sister. Alongside a photo of Lowe smiling, the 15-year-old wrote, "Happy birthday big sis love u ❤️❤️❤️." Lowe reshared Kingston's post on her own Story, writing, "So special to be with you." Lowe also tagged Kingston and Zuma, in addition to Rossdale.

Rossdale shares his three sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani, while he is dad to Lowe from a previous relationship.

On January 1, the Bush lead singer shared a post in honor of the New Year. Rossdale posted a heartwarming photo of himself and his three sons posing in front of a Christmas tree, as well as a shot of himself grinning as he lifted up 7-year-old Apollo.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR - it's hard to reflect on last year without a bit of confusion - like what was that?" Rossdale wrote in the post's caption. "It's great we get to start again - here’s hoping it's as fulfilling as possible -and we get some reprise from the madness."

"These holiday times can be challenging to so many people," he added. "Life is not easy for anyone - may this year be the opportunity and good fortune you deserve -empathy and kindness make the best gasoline - with love from mine to yours -❤️."