Kate Hudson Puts Doo-Wop Spin on Ariana Grande, Soaks Jordana Brewster with Brother Oliver

Comedian and actor Brent Morin may have been the biggest surprise of the night when he paired with Jordana Brewster against the Hudson siblings, Kate and Oliver, for an hour of musical-based nonsense on Jimmy Fallon's "That's My Jam." But it didn't help him much.

On the one hand, we kind of knew what we'd likely be in for when it came time for Kate to show off her pipes. We've known for years that she's a multi-hyphenate talent, able to act, dance and sing. But she was definitely challenged here.

The fun of the NBC celebrity game show is that you never quite know what game you're going to play, unless maybe you've watched every episode of Fallon's "The Tonight Show," as most of these games have been pulled from the things he does there.

Nevertheless, that doesn't necessarily prepare you for taking on each individual challenge, like when Oliver had to perform Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" alternately in his lowest register as Barry White or his highest as Barry Gibb.

He handled it well enough, but no one is going to say he's a gifted singer. Brent, on the other hand, blew everyone away with his vocal rendition of Lionel Richie's "Hello" performed to the music if *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye." It was the quality, the tone, the timbre, the pitch of his voice. That's a guy who can sing right there!

Even Brent's impressive performance, though, paled to what Kate brought when she was challenged to perform Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" in a classic doo-wop style. Let's just say, she slid right into the Motown sound as if she'd been born to it, with Grande's rapid rhythm working impressively well in that style.

As for Jordana, she lucked out and didn't have to sing at all. Instead, she had to lip sync to a bunch of really, really drunk people singing karaoke to Sia's "Chandelier." Not the easiest task on a good day, so it's no real surprise that she and Brent lost out to the Hudsons on this round.

It was a points bloodbath all night long, though, with Kate and Oliver slaying their opponents round after round, until the final one that challenged them each to sing karaoke songs until the lyrics vanished ... and then finish them up accurately.

We're going to have to agree that giving Kate the missing line, "And I am a material girl," is pretty damn easy! Don't get us wrong, she sounded great, but Jordana having to come up with Blink-182's "Turn the lights off, carry me home," was definitely more challenging.

Each wrong line led to a blast to the face. Actually each right line led to a blast to your opponent's face, too, so someone was getting a whole lot of wet.