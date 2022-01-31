Kristen Bell Left 'Stumped' After 7-Year-Old Daughter Wanted Proof She Wasn't a Zombie

YouTube

“How do I know you’re not really a zombie and you’re gonna peel my mom’s face off?”

Kristen Bell recently had to prove her humanity to her daughter who was convinced she was a zombie.

During an appearance on Monday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the "Frozen" actress revealed that recently she had to convince her 7-year-old daughter Delta that she was in fact her mother and not a member of the walking dead.

Bell explained the two daughters she shares with husband Dax Shepard -- Delta and Lincoln, 8 -- have reached an age where they've developed their own opinions and curiosity. One night, her daughter Delta had a bit of an existential crisis and asked "The Good Place" actress, "How do I know you're my real mom?"

"I don't know any other way to prove it to you other than like, you lived in my body," the 41-year-old told host Ellen Degeneres, explaining how she responded to the query. "I can show you the DNA proof and she said, 'Just how do I know you're not really a zombie and you're gonna peel my mom's face off and prove that you're a zombie?' And I couldn't prove that that wouldn't happen like well, I was really stumped."

To make matters more complicated, Bell then recalled an incident that involved her nose making impact with a chair that left a zombie-like bruise on her face.

"Probably a week ago, I was in their bedroom and I was putting them down and someone had left like a chair right by their bed and I was like good night girls and I went to kiss them goodnight. And I went right into this like, teak hard chair and bruised and like I thought I had broken my nose!" she exclaimed.

Kristen laughed and continued, "I've never experienced that feeling before because it was pitch black. And it felt like someone out of nowhere just smacked me in the face with a two-by-four. And then I had this big bruise and like my nose was swollen and the next morning she was like, 'I knew it!'"

Later in the interview the "Veronica Mars" actress spoke about an experience that she ranked "up there with having my children and getting married": attending a live "Magic Mike" show.

Bell told Degeneres that while she was out in London with her co-stars Ben Platt, Allison Janney and Karen Sony, they convinced her to attend one of the live strip shows there despite her reservations.

Although she admitted that she was hesitant at first, it turned out to be "one of the best nights of my life."

"I felt electric," Kristen gushed. "This show is so not what you think it is, if you ever have had a thought about what you thought the Magic Mike Show was it is like so body positive, like so female positive, so male positive, so every positive," she recalled. "It felt so good in the dancing was so beautiful and I just felt like I was on fire for it!"