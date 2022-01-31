RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Reacts to Being Called a 'Garbage Whore' by Costar Lisa Barlow

Bravo

Barlow accused Meredith of cheating on her husband, "f---ing half of New York" and not having enough money to own a house during a hot mic moment.

Viewers didn't have to wait long to see Meredith Marks react to Lisa Barlow's hot mic meltdown at the end of Sunday's "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" -- as Marks appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" immediately after the show aired.

The latest hour of the reality series ended with Barlow storming away from a Cinco de Mayo dinner, livid that Meredith was being a better friend to Mary Cosby than her, despite Cosby saying some horrible things about the other women at the table. As she retreated to one of the rooms in the house they were renting, she closed the door behind her and started screaming about Marks to a producer. Thankfully, her mic was still on -- and caught every moment of her unhinged tirade.

"Meredith can go f--- herself, I'm done with her. Cause I'm not a f---ing whore and I don't cheat on my husband," she exclaimed behind closed doors. "Her and her dumb f---ing family that poses. Why don't you own a house? Wait, you can't. Cause your husband changes jobs every five minutes? Fake Meredith is a piece of s---."

"'I have your back,' I'm offended by that. F--- you! That f---ing piece of s--- garbage whore. I f---ing hate her!" she continued. "She's a whore. She's f---ed half of New York! She can go f--- herself."

With that, Barlow opened up the door and ripped off her microphone, telling production, "Here, you can have your mic back!"

Appearing on WWHL following the episode, Meredith said she had no idea any of that was going down until she saw the episode -- the night before the cast filmed the upcoming reunion. Andy Cohen promised we'll get a more "raw" reaction from Marks when that reunion airs, but she was clearly still upset about it on his show.

"I'm trying to still decipher that," she said when asked what triggered Barlow. "When Lisa apologized to me later on, she told me that somebody told her that I said her house was ugly and that's why she felt that that house was justified. I don't really understand that, that seems quite vapid to me."

When asked whether she knew Barlow "had any of those feelings" about her, she said there were "certain clues" -- like Lisa blocking her family members from seeing her Instagram Stories. "But this level of hate is fate beyond anything I could have ever imagined," she added, "the lies that she's spewing, it's just incomprehensible."

Andy then specifically asked about Lisa saying she had slept with "half of New York."

"Maybe it's projecting," she slyly responded. "Seth and I have been very honest, we've had moments where we dated other people. We have not dated a lot of other people. I've could not even have 10 boyfriends because I've never slept with 10 people in my life."

Meredith said "the one thing" in Lisa's meltdown "that has some truth to it" was Seth constantly switching jobs. She said that's simply the nature of his job and added "he's never been fired from any job he's ever had."

As for their rented house, she said renting is actually costing them more than buying -- and they're only doing it while they weigh their options after finding themselves with an "empty nest" for the first time in their lives. "I don't discuss anyone else's money, I was raised that that's in very poor taste and I find it kind of repulsive that she's going there with me," she added.

The Meredith-Lisa fight will likely continue next week, before they hash this hot mic mess out in more depth on the RHOSLC reunion later this season.