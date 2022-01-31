Wild Video Shows Florida Road Rager Shoot Up His Own Car on Busy Highway

His lawyer said it was completely justified — even though the other driver was unarmed.

Insane dashcam footage captured the moment a Florida driver opened fire on another car in the middle of rush hour traffic — and the video was handed to police by the driver himself.

The incident occurred in Miami's Interstate 95 in June of last year, but the video only emerged on Friday.

It shows 30-year-old aptly named Eric Popper driving his black Toyota Camry, singing falsetto along to his music, when something catches his eye in the driver's side mirror.

"Oh my gosh," he exclaims, when a car horn from behind ups the profanity to "oh f--- off."

According to an arrest report, Popper had cut off the other driver, who then started honking, tailgating and making hand gestures.

In the footage, Popper appears to brake check the driver behind, before reaching into the center console and pulling out a handgun, and waiting for the other driver to pass.

As the other vehicle passes, something strikes Popper's car — prompting him to unload 11 shots, indiscriminately spraying the busy freeway with bullets in the vague direction of the other car, eyes squinted shut for half of them, blowing out his passenger side window and front windshield in the process.

Miraculously, no-one was injured. Both drivers called the police afterwards. Both were initially released.

The footage, obtained by Local10, was handed over by Popper voluntarily after he later turned himself in.

He told investigators that he thought the other driver was shooting at him, which is why he returned fire. But police said the other driver didn't even have a gun; he did however admit to throwing a water bottle at Popper's car.

Popper's attorney Robert Gershman told told ABC13 his client's actions were completely justified.

"He pulled out his gun in self defense and was justified in pulling out his gun," he said.

Popper turned himself in to Florida Highway Patrol on July 21; he faces two felony charges including aggravated assault with a firearm. He was released on bond and is awaiting trial.