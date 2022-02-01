Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Ben Affleck, How It's Different This Time

Getty

Jennifer Lopez says this time with Ben Affleck feels different.

In a cover story for People Magazine, the "Hustlers" actress opened up about her newfound happiness.

"I've never been better," the 52-year-old admitted to the publication. "It's just that we're all in a very beautiful moment."

"I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," she said of Affleck. "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

Ben and Jennifer first dated from 2002 to 2004 only to get engaged and call off their impending nuptials, the couple reconnected last spring with reservations about the media attention their reunion would garner. Lopez admitted they "had a little bit of fear" and reflected on how "before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naive and it got a little trampled."

This time, the couple is acknowledging their mistakes and being cautious of how they put their relationship out to the public, "We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again,'" said the "On The Floor" singer.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."

She continued her sentiments, "I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that's happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does. ... We hold it sacred."

Although the two have a history, the way Affleck and Lopez have approached things this time around has made it feel brand new.

"It's beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. ... There's more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice," Lopez said. "When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don't take it for granted."

She talks about not only the evolution of their relationship, but the growth they have seen in each other as people, "To see the person, the human being, the man that he is today, the father that he is today, the partner that he is — he is so everything I always knew he was and wanted to be."

Although Jennifer is unsure of exactly what the future holds with Affleck, she puts it this way: "I just want my future to be full of love and happiness, with my children and my partner. I think everybody just wants to be happy, with somebody to go on the journey with and grow old with, and I feel good about that right now."

Her new movie "Marry Me" is due to hit theaters on February 11. Lopez plays a pop star who marries a stranger, played by Owen Wilson, after she catches her fiancé, portrayed by Maluma, having an affair.

The actress said the role was "really fun and also cathartic" in terms of “revealing a little something of what it's like living in the public eye."